TGMA 2024 Predictions: Who Wins What?
Who is winning at the TGMA 2024?
The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.
It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.
The 2024 TGMA will be held on the 1st of June with the aim of rewarding excellence.
Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.
We at Ghana Music decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards below:
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: King Promise
Could win: Nacee
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Terminator – King Promise
Could win: Aseda – Nacee
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: Akwaboah
AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE
Will win: King Promise
Could win: Mr Drew
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Stonebwoy
Could win: Ras Kuuku
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Amerado
Could win: Black Sherif
EP/ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Could win: Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: King Paluta
Could win: OliveTheBoy
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Nacee
Could win: Joe Mettle
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
Could win: Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
BEST HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
Could win: Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani
BEST HIPHOP SONG
Will win: Otan – Sarkodie
Could win: Lonely Road – O’Kenneth & XlimkidCould win: Otan – Sarkodie
BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kwaku Ananse – Amerado
Could win: You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA!
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Case RMX – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
Could win: GoodSin – OliveTheBoy
BEST AFROPOP SONG
Will win: Terminator – King Promise
Could win: Into The Future – Stonebwoy
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Aseda – Nacee
Could win: Mo – Piesie Esther
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Effiakuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Eye Ball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Will win: Bosiako – Fimfim
Could win: – Otan- Sarkodie
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Could win: Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: His Grace – Lordina The Soprano
Could win: Far Away – Abiana
MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Will win: You Are Great – Kofi Karikari
Could win: Gyedie – Kyei Mensah
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
Could win: Far Away – Abiana
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Not God – Fameye
Could win: Asikyire – Akwaboah
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Terminator – King Promise & Young Jonn
Could win: Wotowoto Season – OdumodoBlvck ft. Black Sherif
BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Davido
Could win: Tyla
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic