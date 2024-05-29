TGMA 2024 Predictions: Who Wins What?

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 2024 TGMA will be held on the 1st of June with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at Ghana Music decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards below:

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: King Promise

Could win: Nacee

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Terminator – King Promise

Could win: Aseda – Nacee

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kuami Eugene

Could win: Akwaboah

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE

Will win: King Promise

Could win: Mr Drew

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Stonebwoy

Could win: Ras Kuuku

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Amerado

Could win: Black Sherif

EP/ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Could win: Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: King Paluta

Could win: OliveTheBoy

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Nacee

Could win: Joe Mettle

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

Could win: Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

BEST HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

Could win: Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani

BEST HIPHOP SONG

Will win: Otan – Sarkodie

Could win: Lonely Road – O’Kenneth & XlimkidCould win: Otan – Sarkodie

BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kwaku Ananse – Amerado

Could win: You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA!

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Case RMX – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

Could win: GoodSin – OliveTheBoy

BEST AFROPOP SONG

Will win: Terminator – King Promise

Could win: Into The Future – Stonebwoy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Aseda – Nacee

Could win: Mo – Piesie Esther

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Effiakuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Could win: Eye Ball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Will win: Bosiako – Fimfim

Could win: – Otan- Sarkodie

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Could win: Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: His Grace – Lordina The Soprano

Could win: Far Away – Abiana

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: You Are Great – Kofi Karikari

Could win: Gyedie – Kyei Mensah

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Could win: Far Away – Abiana

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Not God – Fameye

Could win: Asikyire – Akwaboah

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Terminator – King Promise & Young Jonn

Could win: Wotowoto Season – OdumodoBlvck ft. Black Sherif

BEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Davido

Could win: Tyla

