5 highlights of Stonebwoy at 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Since dropping his “5th Dimension” album, Stonebwoy has been a permanent fixture on chart platforms and awards shows.

Stonebwoy’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards nomination numbers show how dominant he’s been since taking the game by storm in 2012 with his “Grade 1” album.

When people choose you, there’s nothing more to argue about as Stonebwoy was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 and also grabbed other 3 wins.

Ghana Music.com has compiled some highlights of the BHIM Nation CEO.

6 triump wins

This year’s TGMAs saw Stonebwoy being crowned the coveted “Artiste of the Year” for the second time, joining an elite group in Ghana’s musical history. The award adds to his impressive haul of plaques, including “Song Writer of the Year” and “Album of the Year,” both being his first wins in these categories.

Stonebwoy’s acceptance speeches weren’t just about his victories. He used the platform to reignite the conversation about the 2019 Artiste of the Year award, which remains undecided following an on-stage altercation with Shatta Wale.

His performance was rooted in his local heritage

His electrifying performance was curated by Elisabeth Efua Sutherland, great-granddaughter of Efua Sutherland).

Stonebwoy entered the stage with his back to the audience, mirroring the historic escape of the Ewe people from Notsé. This powerful act resonated not only with the Ewe community but also served as a metaphor for Stonebwoy’s own journey and his triumphs in the music industry.

Unity amongst Reggae/Dancehall peers

The spirit of unity was evident after winning “Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year”. Stonebwoy was joined by fellow nominees Ras Kuuku and Epixode on stage. This display of unity served as a powerful message for the entire Reggae/Dancehall genre in Ghana.

Fashionably Forward

Adding to the night’s glitz and glamor was the red carpet. Stonebwoy was sported a dazzling black suit adorned with crystals with his wife, Dr. Louisa also looking equally stunning in a wine-colored off-shoulder top and flowing white trousers. Their entrance epitomized the night’s celebratory atmosphere.

Two times AOTY winner

Stonebwoy won the Artiste of the Year category at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards for the second time, beating out notable competitors like Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, and Sarkodie. He joins an elite group of artists, including Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, and VIP, who have also won the coveted award twice.

In his acceptance speech at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Stonebwoy expressed his gratitude to Charterhouse, and also asked that the winner of the 2019 Artiste of the Year category be announced, citing his own strong conviction that he was the rightful winner after his high-profile feud with Shatta Wale on stage.