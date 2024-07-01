Discover the Sound of June 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As June draws to a close, let’s look back on the month of love that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout June 2024.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for May.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks June 2024

1. DopeNation – Zormizor (Asabone)

2. Black Sherif – Kilos Milos

3. Edem & Byno Ayoni – Stand Firm

4. King Paluta – More Money feat. Sista Afia

5. Titi Owusu – Nobody

6. Kwaw Kese – Champ feat. SlimDrumz

7. Bosheba – I Dey Win feat. Medikal & Rich Kent

8. Kwesi Amewuga – 3:30 feat. Beeztrap KOTM

9. Lyrical Joe – Pray For Me

10. Israel Maweta – Say No To Child Labour

