Welcome To July 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres.

Your Grace And Mercy (Cover) by Naana The Violinist
It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of July.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist July 2024

1.  Stonebwoy – Your Body

2. KJ Spio, Sarkodie, Loick Essien & Ambré – Jealous

3. Gambo, Jim Jones & Edem – Drip (Remix)

4. Skyface SDW – Alhamdulillah

5. O’Kenneth – Power

6. Ohemaa Mercy – Dry Bones feat. Kofi Owusu Peprah

7. Naana The Violinist – Your Grace And Mercy (Cover)

8. Keche – My Father feat. King Paluta

9. Darkovibes – WIFI

10. Amaarae – Sweeeet 

