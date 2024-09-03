fbpx
Discover the Sound of August 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for August.

Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/FB

As August draws to a close, let’s look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout August 2024.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for August.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks August 2024

1. Shatta Wale – Blessings by feat. Amerado

2. Beeztrap KOTM – Yesu

3. Ras Kuuku – Atia

4. DopeNation – Gbohe

5. Cina Soul – Too Bad feat. DJ Breezy, O’Kenneth & Sarkodie

6. Rap Fada & Amerado – Chingam

7. SevenKizs – Move

8. OliveTheBoy – Wonda Boy

9. Alexandrah – I Need Your Presence

10. Jay Bahd, Adwoa & O’Kenneth – Insecure

2024 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown