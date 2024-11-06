fbpx
Lists

Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of November.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Related Articles

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist November 2024

1.  Piesie Esther – Atɛɛne (Overturned)

2. Sarkodie – Jailer feat. Victony

3. KiDi – 4Life

4. DopeNation – Shey

5. Black Sherif – Rebel Music

6. DJ Vyrusky – Sika feat. KiDi & King Paluta

7. Nana Fofie – Can’t Hide

8. KobbySalm – Cast Your Burdens (Higher) feat. S.O.N Music

9. Eno Barony – Boozen

10. Mophty – Para

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Strongman is ‘Goated’! His new music with visuals confirms this

Strongman is ‘Goated’! His new music with visuals confirms this

2nd September 2022

Koforidua turned up for VGMA23 Xperience Concert!

19th April 2022
Yaw Sarpong Addresses 20-Year-Old Marital Dispute Publicly - Full Details HERE!

Yaw Sarpong Addresses 20-Year-Old Marital Dispute Publicly – Full Details HERE!

24th June 2024
Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ Featured in 2024 BECE, Highlighting Its Cultural Impact - Full Details HERE!

Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ Featured in 2024 BECE, Highlighting Its Cultural Impact – Full Details HERE!

11th July 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown