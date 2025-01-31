fbpx
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’

In this article, we list 5 things we have gathered on Black Sherif's upcoming album, "Iron Boy."

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer

Black Sherif, one of Ghana’s most dynamic and globally recognized artists, is gearing up to release his much-anticipated sophomore album, “Iron Boy“. Following the massive success of his debut project, “The Villain I Never Was”, which earned him widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, fans have been eagerly waiting for this next chapter in his musical journey.  

A Theme of 'Silver & Chaos'
Release Date
Features, Continuing a Tradition  
Style  
Iron Boy Tour

Initially rumoured to drop last year, “Iron Boy” faced delays despite reportedly being completed before his annual Zaama Disco concert in December. The artist and his team have remained tight-lipped about the reason for the postponement.

However, with the release of the teaser single “Lord I’m Amazed,” which entered the top 10 of the UK Afrobeats Chart, and a series of recent announcements, the excitement is palpable.  

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

Here’s everything we know so far about the long-awaited project.

A Theme of ‘Silver & Chaos’

In an interview with Soundcity Radio FM in Nigeria, Black Sherif explained that the album’s concept revolves around “Silver & Chaos.” He elaborated, “The songs I created were the world, and the character was Iron Boy. The theme was silver in the chaos.” This title and narrative reflect his resilient nature amidst industry noise and controversies.

Release Date

Black Sherif has been building anticipation with the release of two singles. The soulful “Lord I’m Amazed” and the Fireboy-assisted “So It Goes.” According to his Apple Music profile, “Iron Boy” is officially scheduled for release on April 3.

Features, Continuing a Tradition  

Black Sherif appears to be maintaining a minimalist approach to features, a move that characterized his debut album “The Villain I Never Was,” which only included Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on the remix of “Second Sermon.” For “Iron Boy”, Fireboy DML is the sole confirmed guest artist on the recently released track “So It Goes.” This comes across as a deliberate approach for Blacko to fully command the direction. “If it’s about the creation, I know it’s 100 per cent pure and natural. It’s like from the purest of me. There’s a feature. Yes, one feature on the album,” he shared in an interview on Nigerian-based radio station, thebeat 99.9 FM.

Style  

Fans can expect a softer and more melodic approach from Black Sherif on this album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed, “I’m singing on this album. I won’t say it’s sweet, but it’s softer than what I’ve done before. I wanted to create songs I’d listen to in the morning or late at night.”  

Iron Boy Tour

Black Sherif has already mapped out his first major North American tour, titled the “Iron Boy Tour”. The series of performances kicks off in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 2025, and wraps up in Los Angeles, California, on April 17, 2025. This marks a major milestone in the artist’s career as he expands his global reach.  

With “Iron Boy” on the horizon, Black Sherif is set to showcase an evolved sound and further cement his place as one of Ghana’s leading musical exports. Fans will be eager to see if it matches the intensity and brilliance of his debut project.

ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Mr Drew announces release date for Lova Boy Era EP
DopeNation drops inspirational song; 'I Pray'
