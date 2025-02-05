Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out

Ghana and Jamaica share a deep and historic bond, rooted in their shared experiences of the transatlantic slave trade and a common cultural heritage. This connection is not only historical but also thrives through music, which continues to serve as a powerful medium of communication and unity between the two nations.

Over the years we have witnessed visits by artists from both countries and seen them also put out some great music. In recent times, we have seen the likes of Stonebwoy host some of Jamaica’s biggest artists at his Bhim Festival as well as collaborate on chart topping songs.

The most recent interaction between both countries was Shatta Wale’s performance at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concerts which sparked a lot of conversations. Like this recent visit, Ghana and Jamaica continue to share a strong bond and relatiosnhip which gets stronger by the day.

Here are some great music collaborations between artistes from Ghana and Jamaica to highlight the relationship that exist between both countries.

Shatta Wale ft. Vybz Kartel – Mansa Musa

Renowed dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, delivered an electrifying verse on Shatta Wale’s Mansa Musa song. The diverse music styles yet similar genres made the song one of the fans’ favourite.

Stonebwoy ft. Sean Paul – Most Original

Stonebwoy surprised everyone when he teamed up with global star Sean Paul to create one of his most unique songs “Most Original”. The collaboration, mixing their unique styles, thrilled fans of both artists who were overjoyed and excited to witness such a powerful collaboration. The music video showed the bond between the two artistes as they were singing and dancing their hearts away.

Bob Marley ft. Sarkodie – Stir It Up

Sarkodie shocked his fans when he was featured on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ song. The rapper added his own unique style to the classic track, blending his fast flow with the reggae beat, and surprising fans with this unexpected yet exciting collaboration. The video showed the amazing cultural similarities in both countries.

J. Derobie ft. Popcaan – Poverty Remix

J. Derobie made a huge hit when the ‘Poverty’ remix with Popcaan was released. The upcoming artiste became the talk of the town for his massive collaboration with the popular Jamaican artiste, earning widespread recognition and solidifying his place in the music scene.

Check out the music video

Samini ft. DJ Frass – My Own

Samini featured DJ Frass and made a great remix of his hit song ‘My Own.’ The Jamaican DJ added his tunes and took the track to another level, making it an instant favourite for fans.

Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Rock Dawuni and Black Hero’s ‘Neva Bow Down’ was number one for many fans after it was released. The powerful anthem resonated deeply with listeners, thanks to its uplifting message.

Blakk Rasta ft. Anthony B – Barbershop

Legendary Ghanaian artiste Blakk Rasta did an amazing job with renowned Jamaican artist Anthony B on their collaborated song, ‘Barbershop.’ The track was a hit, blending both artists’ distinctive styles and delivering a powerful message with catchy reggae beats.

Efya ft. Christopher Martin And Walshy Fire – Until The Dawn Remix

Efya featured Jamaican singer Christopher Martin on the remix of her song ‘Until the Dawn.’ The collaboration brought a beautiful fusion of Afrobeat and reggae, with both artists’ smooth vocals complementing each other perfect

Fuse ODG ft. Sean Paul – Dangerous Love

UK-based Ghanaian artiste Fuse ODG featured global star Sean Paul on his mega hit ‘Dangerous Love.’ Fans of both genres were thrilled by the collaboration, enjoying the perfect blend of Afrobeat and reggae in the amazing tune. Fans re visit the music video to enjoy this masterpiece.

Beenie Man ft. Reggie Rockstone and 2Face Idibia – Nfana Ibaga ( No Problem)

Legendary Jamaican musician Beenie Man teamed up with renowned Ghanaian highlife artist Reggie Rockstone and Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia to create this beautiful masterpiece, blending reggae, highlife, and afrobeat in an unforgettable way.

Fans of both Afrobeat and reggae will find something to love in each one of these collaborations.