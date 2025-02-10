Producers to Watch: Ghana’s Emerging Hitmakers for 2025

While artists often take the spotlight, producers are the architects of the soundtracks we love over the years. In Ghana, a dynamic range of producers is emerging as trailblazers and darers, putting captivating sonic sounds that bridge genres and speak to an era.

Their contributions have powered some of the biggest hits in recent years, while their experimental projects are introducing a refreshing cloud of standards for creativity.

From gospel to drill, Afrobeats to experimental sounds, these new-age producers point the crowd to what is next. Their works have dominated charts, gone viral and brought a fresh perspective to Ghanaian music. Check out some of the talented names in the list below:

Beatz Vampire

Beatz Vampire. Photo Credit: Fourth Avenew

Beatz Vampire is gradually becoming a powerhouse in the scene. He is delivering a steady stream of chart-topping hits. His catalog includes Shatta Wale’s “Hajia Bintu” and “1 Don”; Mr Drew’s “Mood” and “S3k3”; Lasmid’s “Atele” and “Sika”; Olivetheboy’s “Goodsin”, and KiDi’s “I Lied” among other notable records. He was awarded Producer of the Year” award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for his impressive feat.

BillyDray

BillyDray. Photo Credit: BillyDray/Instagram

BillyDray has carved a niche working with AratheJay, most notably on both the original “Jesus Christ” song and the viral remix with Black Sherif. His ability to amplify an artist’s vision makes him a go-to producer for new-age acts.

UglyxTough

UglyxTough. Photo Credit. UglyxTough

This dynamic duo is making their mark with standout productions like KiDi and Black Sherif’s “Lomo Lomo” and Kojo Black and Kelvynboy’s “Excellent”. Their latest work with the Gray Ink collective, “Big Sound” is the current buzz on the streets. The duo’s sound showcases their innovative approach to sound design.

OBK (Obeng King)

Obeng King. Photo Credit: Obeng King/Instagram

OBK is at the forefront of contemporary Ghanaian gospel music, blending traditional elements with modern production techniques. He has worked with new-age gospel artists like Kyei Mensah, Oneman1000, and the Joyful Way group and just recently celebrated Gospel artist, CalledOut Music among other notable names . His production on Kyei Mensah’s “Gyedie” earned a “Best Male Vocal” nomination at the 2024 TGMA, a nod to his reputation as a key figure in the genre.

Dab Beatz

Dab Beatz. Photo Credit: Dab Beatz

Popularly known for crafting hits in the Ghanaian drill and hip-hop scene. He’s a frequent collaborator with BeezTrap KOTM and was instrumental in producing the breakout hit “Boa Me”, featuring reigning Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy. Dab Beatz’s sound is a fusion of hard-hitting beats and melodic undertones, making him a sought-after producer.

Iyke Parker

Iyke Parker. Photo Credit: Iyke Parker/Bootcamp.com

Iyke Parker is renowned for his contributions to one of 2024’s most acclaimed projects, “Heartstrings and Loops,” which he co-produced with LeonardoDDJ. His production credits also include tracks for artists like Anabel Rose, Kimilist and Mista Myles, notably the Shatta Wale-assisted “Body”. His ability to create cohesive projects highlights his vision as a producer.

2Shuus

2Shuus. Photo Credit: 2Shuus/Instagram

2Shuus is a close collaborator of AlorG, producing the majority of the artist’s debut project, “Down I’m a Rebel”. His production style is deeply tied to AlorG’s sound, characterized by bold, experimental beats that defy genre norms. 2Shuus is steadily establishing himself as a producer who can bring an artist’s vision to life.

Rankingmadeit

Rankingmadeit. Photo Credit: Rankingmadeit/Instagram

Rankingmadeit contributed significantly to AratheJay’s debut project,” Finding Nimo: The Capsule.” Tracks like Onoa showcase his ability to craft immersive and emotive soundscapes. With a growing list of collaborators, Rankingmadeit is quickly becoming a name to watch.

Insane Auggie

Insane Auggie. Photo Credit: Insane Auggie/Instagram

As a member of the 99Phaces collective, Insane Auggie’s production credits span the collective’s debut project, “So We Made A Tape” (SWMAT) and works for artists like Kirani Ayat, Darkua, Anabel Rose (Something About A Rose) and Kiki Celine among others. His experimental approach, flair and exquisite notch to production makes him an incredible produce.

Mēl

Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl

Mēl has stepped into the spotlight with her solo project, “For MELanin giRLiEs,” a bold statement of her artistry. As part of the 99Phaces collective, she also produces for her peers, contributing to projects like Anabel Rose’s “Something About A Rose”. Mēl, being the only female on the list is a nod to her fearless approach to music production and her incredible talent.