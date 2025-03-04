Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation

The Ghanaian music scene is beaming with some very bright young and new talents. These talents are pushing the boundaries, breaking away from stereotypes, and offering a refreshing look and feel to the industry.

From gospel, R&B, rap, afrobeats, and dancehall, regardless of the genre, you will come across some of these new stars.

The gospel music scene is without a doubt one of the scenes that has seen an influx of amazing new ministers who are actively building their own structures within the larger gospel scene.

Fueled and inspired by the Church, senior gospel ministers, and the works of Christ, these ministers are spreading the gospel of Jesus, salvation, faith, and love through their music.

The Outside. Photo Credit: EA Photography

Building a great brand, social media presence, hosting their own events, building communities, and having a good streaming number all while propagating the gospel of Christ.

One can all applaud and admire the work that these gospel artists put into their work as they balance both the dealings of the music industry and the ministry of Christ and the church.

As such, this article seeks to spotlight some of Ghana’s new generation of gospel minsters you should be looking out for.



Sandra Boakye-Duah

Sandra Boakye-Duah. Photo credit: Blvck Noah Photography

Sandra describes herself as a “Holy Spirit-inclined vessel,” and it is evident in her ministry and how her music continues to touch lives. Notable songs from her include Light Has Come, When You are Here, and her feature on Joe Mettle’s Give Me Oil.

Kyei Mensah

Gospel Singer Kyei Mensah. Photo credit: Kyei Mensah/X

Fusing R&B and Neo Soul into his music, Kyei Mensah is a gospel singer and guitarist who is ministering through his music. He believes music is powerful, touches the soul, and is a tool that draws people to God. Notable songs of his include Nothing’s Too Hard, Gyedie and Ogya.



Edem Evangelist



Edem Evangelist. Photo Credit: Nana Osei

Ghanaian Afrobeat gospel musician, Edem Evangelist, has a very unique sound, blending gospel music with highlife and Western influences. His diverse musical style sets him apart in the industry. His first single, Another One, gained over 8,000 views on YouTube, showcasing his growing popularity and talent in the gospel music scene.

Vivi Adjei

Vivi Adjei. Photo Credit: Vivi Adjei/Instagram

Describing herself as a “Passionate Lover of Yeshua,” Vivi’s powerful vocals are her tool with which she shares and exhibits her love for God, the church, and ministry. Notable songs of hers include Living Sacrifice and Fire Medley.

ReBirth Ghana

ReBirth Ghana. Photo Credit: ReBirth Ghana/Instagram

ReBirth Ghana is a collective founded with the intention of connecting people with God through the power of music. Guided by the collective's goal and vision, they use their to proclaim the good name of Jesus across the world. This vision includes developing ministers in the music ministry, combined with a commitment to reaching those who have yet to encounter the message of the gospel.

Efe Grace

Efe Grace

Photo Credit: Efe Grace /Facebook

Efe Grace is a sensational gospel musician, known for her hit songs like Lord Have Your Way, Overflow, and Sound of Heaven. She gained two nominations for the Gospel Artist of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year for her song Lord Have Your Way at the 2021 Gospel Artist of the Year award

Nana Yaw-Ofori Attah “Oneman1000”



Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah. Photo Credit: Dominic Simpi

Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah, also known as Oneman1000, is a versatile gospel artist and sometimes rapper who has won the hearts of many young people both inside and outside the church with his music and style. As a community-focused artist, Nana Yaw has built an active community of believers who share the common goal of Christ. As part of the community outreach, he and his Oasis Collective are at the forefront of urban Christian events, bringing together different Christian creatives. Notable songs are Owanwani, Sometin, and You Dey Feel The Vibe.



Louis Pascal

Louis Pascal. Photo Credit: Louis Pascal/Instagram

Singer Louis Pascal gained popularity in the music scene after the release of his hit song Far Away, which had over 600,000 streams on Spotify. He is also known for other popular tracks like By My God and It Has Happened, showcasing his versatile talent.

The Blood Crew

The Blood Crew. Photo Credit: Perfect Point Photography/Instagram

The Blood Crew is a contemporary gospel group that preaches the gospel of Christ and the goodness of the Lord through their music ministry. Their songs like Change My Heart, Okura Yen, and Bongo Medley are some of their popular songs.

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Kofi Owusu Peprah. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Gaining spotlight with his hit song “Matwen Awurade Anim”, Kofi Owusu Peprah continues to be one of the most talented and gifted gospel musicians in the country. His song has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube, further solidifying his place in the gospel music scene. With his powerful voice and emotional lyrics, he continues to inspire and uplift many through his music.