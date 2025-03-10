Ad imageAd image
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest.
Lists

M.anifest: 5 Things We Know About “New Road and Guava Trees”

M.anifest has a lot in store for his upcoming album, "New Road and Guava Trees" - from star-studded features to personal and social themes.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music

There are a few days left before the release of Ghanaian rapper M.anifest’s “New Road and Guava Trees,” and the anticipation for the project is high and palpable.

Contents
A Significant New ChapterA Star-Studded FeaturesA Fusion of Sounds and StylesAn Album Rooted in Personal and Social ThemesA Potential Tour on the HorizonNew Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest

The project slated for Wednesday, March 13, 2025, will mark M.anifest’s sixth studio album. However, it also signals a new chapter for the rapper as he debuts under Mass Appeal Records, a major hip-hop label connected with celebrated American rapper Nas.

Having released lead singles of the project with “Puff Puff” and “Hang My Boots” featuring King Promise, the question remains: what can we expect from M.anifest, who is notably known for blending hip-hop with rich African influences, on “New Road and Guava Trees.” Here is what we know so far:

New Road and Guava Trees - M.anifest. Cover: M.anifest.
New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest. Cover: M.anifest.

A Significant New Chapter

Famously, this album signals M.anifest’s first major-label release with Mass Appeal Records, a label with a strong hip-hop pedigree. It follows “Madina To The Universe” (MTTU) and its extended project, “The E.P.ilogue”. The title “New Road & Guava Trees” reflects personal and artistic growth, inspired by his childhood in Madina, Ghana.  

A Star-Studded Features

The 14-track project features an impressive mix of African and global talent. Nigerian powerhouse Burna Boy, highlife duo The Cavemen, Kenyan singer Bien from Sauti Sol, Ghanaian star King Promise, and even Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers all contribute to the album’s rich sound.  

A Fusion of Sounds and Styles


M.anifest continues to push sonic boundaries, weaving together hip-hop, afrobeats, and highlife. His ability to tell compelling stories through intricate wordplay remains central.

An Album Rooted in Personal and Social Themes

The album’s title, “New Road & Guava Trees”, draws inspiration from M.anifest’s childhood in Madina, Ghana. It serves as a personal reflection and a metaphor for resilience, growth, and self-discovery. M.anifest has described the album as a representation of the “fruits of labour,” signaling a narrative rooted in ambition and perseverance. Expect introspective storytelling intertwined with universal struggle, hope, and love themes. 

A Potential Tour on the Horizon

While details on a full-scale tour remain unconfirmed, the buzz surrounding “New Road and Guava Trees” suggests that M.anifest could be gearing up for international performances. His previous album cycles included global shows, and with this being his first major-label release, fans can expect live experiences that bring the album’s themes to life. If a tour follows, it will likely span key markets in Africa, Europe, and North America, reinforcing his global presence.

If there is one thing fans would agree on, it is that the project will continue M.anifest’s legacy as one of Ghana’s most inventive and provocative musicians. March 13 can’t come soon enough, as excitement from fans is high.

New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest

