Discover the Sound of December 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As December draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Crown Him by Joe Mettle
Icon Joe MettlePhoto Credit: Joe Mettle/YouTube

Contents
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout December 2024.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for November.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks December 2024

1. Joe Mettle – Afro Christmas feat. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

2. Lasmid & Bhadboi OML – Fine Girl

3. Yaw Siki – Oreba

4. Titi Blak – You Chop Finish

5. Fameye – I Want

6. B4bonah – Stratagem

7. DarkoVibes, Kofi Mole & Beeztrap KOTM – Seihor Remix

8. M.anifest & King Promise – Hang Their Boots

9. KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy – Excellent

10. MOLIY &Silent Addy – Shake It To The Max (FLY)

