As January draws to a close, let’s look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout January 2025.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for January.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks January 2025

1. MzVee – My Head

2. Shatta Wale – African Mandiba

3. KobbySalm – Aseda II

4. Strongman – Berma

5. Sista Afia – Krekete Soja feat. Amerado

6. Wendy Shay – Psycho

7. Ess Thee Legend – Notice Me

8. DopeNation – I Pray

9. Jeff Tuffour – Eledumare

10. Philip Adzale – Se Wo