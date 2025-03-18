Welcome To February 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of February.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist February 2025

1. Shatta Wale – Jo Lese

2. Black Sherif & Fireboy DML – So It Goes

3. TeePhlow – Resurrection

4. Joey B – Akorfa feat. Lighter Tod

5. Lyrical Joe – Crisis

6. Strongman – Borga

7. RJZ – Me Ne Woa feat. Kelvyn Boy

8. Kweku Darlington – Tobinco feat. Bisa Kdei

9. Esther Smith – Me Hia Wo

10. Piesie Esther – Gyidi Kese (Medley)