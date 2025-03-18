Ad imageAd image
Lists

Welcome To February 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of February.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Piesie Esther
Award-winning Piesie EstherPhoto Credit: Piesie Esther

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of February.

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist February 20251.  Shatta Wale – Jo Lese2. Black Sherif & Fireboy DML – So It Goes3. TeePhlow – Resurrection4. Joey B – Akorfa feat. Lighter Tod5. Lyrical Joe – Crisis6. Strongman – Borga7. RJZ – Me Ne Woa feat. Kelvyn Boy8. Kweku Darlington – Tobinco feat. Bisa Kdei9. Esther Smith – Me Hia Wo10. Piesie Esther – Gyidi Kese (Medley)

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist February 2025

1.  Shatta Wale – Jo Lese

2. Black Sherif & Fireboy DML – So It Goes

3. TeePhlow – Resurrection

4. Joey B – Akorfa feat. Lighter Tod

5. Lyrical Joe – Crisis

6. Strongman – Borga

7. RJZ – Me Ne Woa feat. Kelvyn Boy

8. Kweku Darlington – Tobinco feat. Bisa Kdei

9. Esther Smith – Me Hia Wo

10. Piesie Esther – Gyidi Kese (Medley)

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Welcome To January 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To December 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To October 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To September 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Maverick Shatta Wale Discover the Sound of January 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/YouTube.
“I actually recorded with O’kenneth but…” M.anifest reveals
News
Trendsetter DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’
Music
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
Open Discussion on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement
Culture
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
Full List: Nominees for the 2025 TGMA
News
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku earns double nominations at 2025 TGMA
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez
News
T-ben Miller
T-ben Miller drops new single ‘Grateful’
Music
DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopeNation/Instagram.
26th TGMA: DopeNation didn’t give consent for nominations – PRO, Charterhouse
News
TGMA 25. Credit: TGMA.
26th TGMA: Netizens react to nominee announcements, call out snubs
News
Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie. Cover: Kojo Blak.
2025 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Sponsored

Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa