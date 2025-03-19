Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of February 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As February draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

As February draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music's Top 10 Music Picks.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks February 2025

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout February 2025.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for January.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks February 2025

1. Amerado – The Last Prayer

2. E.L – I Lov U

3. Kweku Flick – Yaayi

4. D-Black – Amazing Grace feat. Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing

5. Ayisi – Yɛn Ware

6. Fameye – Fortified

7. Beeztrap KOTM – Bang Bang Bang feat. Sarkodie & Kwesi Arthur

8. Celestine Donkor – We Hail You

9. Skonti – G.O.A.T feat. Kofi Mole & Kwesi Amewuga

10. Yaa Pono – Mogya

