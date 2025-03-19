Discover the Sound of February 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As February draws to a close, let’s look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout February 2025.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for January.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks February 2025

1. Amerado – The Last Prayer

2. E.L – I Lov U

3. Kweku Flick – Yaayi

4. D-Black – Amazing Grace feat. Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing

5. Ayisi – Yɛn Ware

6. Fameye – Fortified

7. Beeztrap KOTM – Bang Bang Bang feat. Sarkodie & Kwesi Arthur

8. Celestine Donkor – We Hail You

9. Skonti – G.O.A.T feat. Kofi Mole & Kwesi Amewuga

10. Yaa Pono – Mogya