Introducing Some of the Industrious Ghanaian Female Creatives

In celebration of Women’s Month, we shine a spotlight on some of the incredible Ghanaian female creatives who have been dominating the entertainment scene for decades. Their unwavering dedication, talent, and charisma have made them influential figures in the music industry and beyond.

These women have broken barriers, defied stereotypes, and set new standards in an industry once dominated by men. Ghanaian female creatives are not just entertainers; they are cultural ambassadors, storytellers, and role models for the next generation of artists. From music and film to fashion and art, they continue to inspire and break barriers

These talented women creatives have not only achieved monumental success but have also shaped the sound and culture of the Ghanaian creative arts, influencing audiences both locally and globally. Let’s take a moment to celebrate these amazing women.

Akosua Agyapong

Born in 1959, Akosua Agyapong is a celebrated Ghanaian highlife singer and TV personality. She began her music career in 1990 and went on to form the renowned Highlife supergroup ‘NAKOREX’ in 1992, alongside fellow highlife stars Nat Brew and Rex Omar.

Known for her charismatic and positive nature, Akosua has become a role model for countless young girls in Ghana.

With timeless hits like ‘Odo Kaya’ and ‘Kpanlogo’ to her name, she has consistently captivated audiences with her talent and charm.

Beyond her musical success, Akosua’s warm personality and resilience have earned her a special place in the hearts of many, making her an iconic figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Akosua Agyapong. Photo Credit: Akosua Agyapong/Facebook

Paulina Oduro

Paulina Oduro, a talented and remarkable Ghanaian creative, is a renowned highlife musician, actress, and performer. Hailing from the fishing shores of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, she is celebrated for her incredible acting skills and beautiful vocals.



A woman of integrity, Paulina is not only admired for her artistry but also for her dedication to mentoring and advising aspiring young women in the entertainment industry. She has become a source of inspiration, encouraging the next generation to stay grounded and focused on their goals.

Paulina Oduro. Photo Credit: Paulina Oduro/Instagram.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus is a renowned Ghanaian gospel music group formed in 1989. The group comprises talented singers Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah, who together have created a legacy of soul-stirring and uplifting music. Their songs are a celebration of faith, love, and devotion to God, with an emphasis on spreading messages of hope, peace, and spiritual empowerment.



With timeless hits like Yesu Mo, Bebre, Odomfo, and many others, they have amassed an extensive collection of songs that have touched the hearts of listeners across generations. With numerous awards and accolades to their name, the Daughters of Glorious Jesus remain a beloved and respected group, known for their unwavering passion for music and their commitment to uplifting souls through the message of Christ. They are beautiful and virtuous women.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus. Photo Credit: Daughters of Glorious Jesus/Instagram.

Kaakie

Gaining widespread popularity in 2016 with her hit song Too Much, Ghanaian singer Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, better known by her stage name Kaakie, is a renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist. Raised in a family with a deep appreciation for music, Kaakie developed a passion for singing at an early age. However, it was only later in life that she decided to fully pursue her music career, and she quickly made a name for herself in the competitive Ghanaian music scene.



Kaakie is celebrated for her captivating voice and the powerful lyrics of her songs, which blend a mix of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeat influences. Her unique sound has earned her a loyal fan base, and she has become a favorite among dancehall fans across the country. As a result, Kaakie has risen to become one of the most prominent female dancehall artists in Ghana, admired for her ability to connect with her audience through both her music and her stage presence.

Kaakie. Photo Credit:Kaakie.

Piesie Esther

Outstanding veteran gospel musician Esther Afriyie, popularly known as Piesie Esther, is a highly respected and renowned figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene. With over 15 years of experience, she has consistently captivated audiences with her powerful voice and anointing. Her songs like W’aye me yie, Empare me, Ziba beko and many others has earned her the admiration of both her peers and gospel music fans alike.



Her music is not only a source of inspiration but also a testament to her deep faith and commitment to spreading the word of God. Piesie Esther’s unwavering focus on serving the Lord’s ministry through her songs continues to inspire and encourage many in their spiritual journey, solidifying her legacy as one of Ghana’s most cherished gospel musicians.

Piesie Esther Photo Credit: Piesie Esther/Facebook

Diana Hamilton

Acclaimed gospel musician Diana Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and respected names in the Ghanaian music scene. Known for her powerful voice and soul-lifting lyrics, Diana has carved a special place for herself in the hearts of gospel music lovers both in Ghana and internationally. Her music is not only an expression of her faith but also a source of inspiration and encouragement to many.

Diana’s exceptional talent and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous awards over the years. One of her most notable achievements came in 2021 when she won the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), cementing her status as one of the leading figures in the Ghanaian music industry.

Diana Hamilton Photo Credit: Diana Hamilton/Instagram.

Efya Nokturnal

Efya Nokturnal, a young and exceptionally talented Ghanaian singer, is a well-known and established musician in the Ghanaian music scene. Born to the veteran filmmaker Nana Adwoa Awindor, Efya was raised in an environment rich in creativity, which has clearly influenced her musical journey. Her deep passion for music and her unique vocal style have earned her a devoted following.

Efya’s voice is one of her most distinctive features, drawing fans from all corners of the world with its rich, soulful, and captivating tone. Her ability to seamlessly blend various genres, including R&B, soul, and Afrobeat, has allowed her to create a sound that is entirely her own. As a result, Efya has become one of the most respected and beloved artists in Ghana

Efya Nokturnal Photo Credit: Efya Nokturnal/Instagram

Antoinette Boama-Djan (Afia Blue)

Antoinette Boama-Djan, best known as Afia Blue is a well-respected Ghanaian music lawyer known for her expertise in the music industry. With a keen understanding of the legal aspects of the business, she has played a pivotal role in negotiating and brokering significant deals for artists and music distributors.

Her professional insight and ability to protect the rights and interests of her clients have earned her a strong reputation within the industry. Afia Blue’s contributions continue to shape and elevate the Ghanaian music scene by ensuring that artists and industry stakeholders are well-represented and legally supported

Afia Blue. Photo Credit: Afia Blue/Instagram.

Black Girls Glow

Black Girls Glow is a dynamic feminist non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls by increasing their active participation and leadership presence in their communities.

The organization’s mission is to uplift and amplify the voices of women, particularly in areas where they have historically been underrepresented. One of its key objectives is to raise the profile of female artists, both locally and globally, by showcasing their brilliance, creativity, and contributions to the arts.

Black Girls Glow. Photo Credit: Black Girls Glow/Instagram

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie (Lyza)

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, affectionately called Lyza, has been incredibly instrumental to Ghana’s music space. Her strides over the years not only empower fellow women but also inspire music executives. She previously served as the Content Acquisition Manager at Boomplay Ghana before transitioning into the General Manager of the music streaming platform. Under her leadership, the brand was recognized for facilitating the development of the African music terrain as an early entrant in the continent’s streaming market. She is a respected figure in the space and a member of the Grammys Recording Academy. Known for her voice in women’s advocacy, she has made an unmissable case for female representation.

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, Lyza Photo Credit: Lyza/Instagram

Their resilience, innovation, and passion are a testament to the strength and creativity of women everywhere. trailblazers who continue to shine brightly, proving that with determination, the sky’s the limit.