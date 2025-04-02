Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of March 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As March draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Afropop artiste Lasmid
Afropop artiste LasmidPhoto Credit: Lasmid

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks March 2025

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout March 2025.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for March.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks March 2025

1. Lasmid – Olivia

2. Bisa Kdei – Son

3. OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi – Survivor

4. Akwaboah – Never

5. D-Black – Jolé feat. Stonebwoy

6. Kofi Owusu Peprah – Worship The King feat. Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour 

7. G-West – Lo Mi

8. 233Boy YGA – Dracula

9. KobbyRockz -No Be Me Alone feat. Kojo Luda

10. Kelvyn Boy – Break It

