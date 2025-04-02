Ad imageAd image
On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March

March's episode of On Your Radar features music from Nana Yaw Ofori Atta, Hunnyboy, Kyei Mensah, Sh3lter and Eldeezy.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram.
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram.

March’s list for “On Your Radar,” features some stellar sounds and voices including Nana Yaw Ofori Atta, Hunnyboy, Kyei Mensah, Sh3lter and Eldeezy.

Contents
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta and The Oasis Collective – Afro MedleyHunnyboy feat. Shatta Wale – Winning RemixKyei Mensah – Sunday school vibesSh3lter feat. Bisa Kdei – AmaEldeezy feat. Shaker – Your Side

“On Your Radar” is a monthly initiative highlighting songs readers should listen to, especially for those who might have missed out on them. Songs eligible are songs that dropped from the first day of the month to the last day.

Nana Yaw Ofori Atta and The Oasis Collective – Afro Medley

Nana Yaw Ofori Atta and The Oasis Collective are back with another sensational hit, bringing us electrifying gospel tracks like Somethin’, No One, Onua Me Ben, and Owawanii. Their latest feature is an absolute game-changer, delivering back-to-back anthems that are sure to light up the airwaves. The infectious beats and vibrant melodies will have you on your feet, dancing with pure joy and energy.

With powerful lyrics like, "There is something in this place, I can't put a finger on it," the song resonates with the undeniable presence of the Holy Spirit, creating an atmosphere of connection and spiritual upliftment. It's a celebration of faith, rhythm, and the undeniable power of music to bring us closer to something greater.

Hunnyboy feat. Shatta Wale – Winning Remix

Fast-rising dancehall artist Hunnyboy is back with a bang, and this time, he’s teamed up with Shatta Wale for the remix of his massive hit, ‘Winning.” This track is a powerful anthem for the youth, inspiring confidence and perseverance. With lyrics like “Me keep winning, winning every day,” the song encourages you to keep pushing forward, knowing that success is inevitable.

The beats are a true representation of authentic dancehall, and the energy they bring makes this track an absolute must-listen. Whether you’re vibing to the rhythm or soaking in the motivational message, Winning is the kind of song that will fuel your drive to conquer anything that comes your way.

Kyei Mensah – Sunday school vibes

Kyei Mensah is taking the gospel scene by storm with his latest track, “Sunday School Vibes”. The energy in this song is absolutely unmatched, and it’s already a sensation on TikTok just weeks after its release – it’s a must-check-out!

Kyei Mensah is an admirable voice among his peers, and “Sunday School Vibes” is a testament to his unique style. The fusion of classic gospel tunes with his own fresh beats and vibes makes this song a true masterpiece. It’s a blend of the old and new, from under the canopy, to it is raining and many more. Creating a timeless anthem that resonates with listeners of all ages. This track is sure to be a classic hit in no time.

Sh3lter feat. Bisa Kdei – Ama

Promising singer Sh3lter also teams up with the legendary highlife singer Bisa Kdei on their captivating new single, “Ama.” This track beautifully captures the complexities of love and wealth, exploring the struggles that arise in relationships when financial stability is lacking.

Bisa Kdei opens up about his deep emotions for his loved one and the lengths he’s willing to go to ensure her happiness. The song highlights the tension between love and material needs, while conveying a message of dedication and sacrifice. “Ama” is a heartfelt anthem that will resonate with anyone who’s faced the challenges of love and money.

Eldeezy feat. Shaker – Your Side

The trap/afrobeat inspired sound sees Eldeezy, one of the country’s promising talents unravel the complications of love and everything that comes along with. Featuring one of Ghana’s finest, Shaker, the draws you in and carries you through. Eldeezy’s patience on the track makes it refreshing as essential as the track’s theme.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
