Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years

Ghana and Nigeria have had some remarkable collaborations over the years, with Ghanaian stars teaming up with Nigerian stars to produce smash records.

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML. Photo Credit: Black Sherif.
Black Sherif and Fireboy DML. Photo Credit: Black Sherif.

Ghana and Nigeria have long had a close relationship, from cultural similarities to our shared interests and behaviours. Both countries get along so well, fostering deep bonds that transcend borders. Music is no exception to this incredible connection, with artists from both nations collaborating for decades and creating timeless hits.

Black Sherif ft. Fireboy – So It Goes
Baaba J ft. Oladipo – Ah Well
King Promise ft. Gabzy – Perfect Combi
Edem Evangelist ft. Limoblaze – God's Love and Mercy
AratheJay ft Aema x B4bonah – Want To Marry
Khaid ft. Gyakie – Run Away
Lasmid ft Balloranking – Zanzibar
OliveTheBoy ft. Mayorkun – A Fuul
Boj x Moliy ft. Melissa – In A Loop
Camidoh ft. Magixx – Slow

These musical partnerships have elevated the African music scene and strengthened the cultural ties between the two nations, creating a lasting legacy of unity and creativity. With Ghana being the birthplace of highlife and Nigeria amplifying the global sound of Afrobeats, the two countries will create a banger whenever they collaborate, blending their unique musical styles into something unforgettable.

Today, we explore some new school collaborations between Ghana and Nigeria people who might have missed. The list highlights the long-lasting impact on the people of both countries and the way these musical partnerships have shaped the cultural landscape across West Africa.

Black Sherif ft. Fireboy – So It Goes

Coming in hot is the recently released “So It Goes” by Black Sherif featuring Nigeria’s Fireboy. This track is one of the lead singles of Black Sherif’s much-awaited sophomore album, “Iron Boy”. The synergy from the track is admirable as Fireboy’s soothing voice adds an introspective touch, reflecting on his path to fame and the desire to honour his family, while Black Sherif, recognised for his honest narrative and passionate delivery, conveys his unwavering pursuit of a better future. The official video has amassed over 2.7 million views on YouTube just over two weeks after its release.

Baaba J ft. Oladipo – Ah Well

Baaba J on “Ah Well” evokes the sound of a stroll down the shore. Featuring Nigerian artist Oladapo, the track produced by Juls, is the lead single of Baaba J’s 2024 project, “In Pursuit of Happiness”. One of the refreshing takes of the song is how both artists effortlessly resonate with the sound, a highlife groove with palm wine melodies. Another brilliant display of synergy between both countries.

King Promise ft. Gabzy – Perfect Combi

As of October 2023, the “Perfect Combi” music video by King Promise garnered over 112,000 views on TikTok. The song had ladies dancing non-stop, captivated by its infectious lyrics and irresistible rhythm.

Edem Evangelist ft. Limoblaze – God’s Love and Mercy

A stunning gospel song that blends Limoblaze’s Afro-fusion skills with the passionate delivery of Edem Evangelist. The duet, which combines gospel influences from Ghana and Nigeria to create a catchy song of faith, honours divine grace.

AratheJay ft Aema x B4bonah – Want To Marry

It is a playful yet heartfelt track where AratheJay, Aema, and B4bonah explore the complexities of love and commitment. The track of AratheJay’s debut project blends Afrobeat rhythms with highlife undertones, creating an infectious soundscape.

Khaid ft. Gyakie – Run Away

Gyakie’s soothing melodies meet Khaid’s youthful energy in this Afro-R&B collaboration. The song narrates a story of heartbreak and self-discovery, wrapped in lush harmonies and rhythmic beats.

Lasmid ft Balloranking – Zanzibar

Lasmid teams up with Balloranking for this feel-good Afrobeat anthem. The song’s danceable rhythm and tropical vibes transport listeners to a carefree paradise, making it a perfect party starter.

OliveTheBoy ft. Mayorkun – A Fuul

Olive The Boy’s fresh sound pairs seamlessly with Mayorkun’s dynamic presence in this upbeat track. “A Fuul” celebrates resilience and joy, driven by vibrant instrumentals and catchy lyrics.

Boj x Moliy ft. Melissa – In A Loop

This eclectic collaboration sees Boj’s alté vibes merging with Moliy’s ethereal vocals and Melissa’s unique flair. The result is an experimental yet captivating track showcasing Ghanaian-Nigerian music partnerships’ versatility.

Camidoh ft. Magixx – Slow

Camidoh and Magixx deliver a romantic mid-tempo groove that highlights their vocal chemistry. The track’s sultry production and catchy hook make it a standout in the Afropop scene, capturing the essence of modern love.

Indeed, music has the power to bring people together. It transcends language, time, and place, bringing people together in a way few other things can. The bond between Ghana and Nigeria is a testament to music’s strong influence on us. It speaks to the heart through lyrics or beats, sparking emotions and memories that unite us all.

Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
