26th TGMA: Meet the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ Nominees

Romeo Swag, Kaesa, Kojo Vypa, Ess Thee Legend, Yaw Darling, and Fad Lan contest for the "Unsung Artiste of the Year" award at the 26th TGMA.

26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.
The Unsung Artiste of the Year category has become one of the most exciting Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) categories. It spotlights emerging acts on the verge of breaking through.

This year’s list revealed on March 15, features six promising talents: Romeo Swag, Kaesa, Kojo Vypa, Ess Thee Legend, Yaw Darling, and Fad Lan. The winner will earn a performance slot on the main TGMA stage on May 10, 2025.

Backed by the British Council’s SoCreative E-Learning Initiative, the TGMA “Unsung Artiste of the Year” category is designed to empower emerging artistes and give them a national platform.

Romeo Swag  

Romeo Swag, the promising Ghanaian rapper known to represent his boyhood town, Mamprobi, with pride, is one of the most visible new faces in the scene. The reigning TV3 Mentor champion has leveraged his win into wider recognition. He gained endorsements from big names like Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, Medikal, Gasmila, and Stonebwoy. Before that, he was a finalist at the 2024 AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge. He has gone on to release some blast songs in the year under review, like “Oh Lord” and “Bombay”, which are growing in popularity. He’s delivered strong sets at events like Accravaganza and other platforms.

Kaesa

Kaesa is steadily carving a space in the Afrobeats niche after debuting in 2024 with the single “Be Mine” and following up with “On God.” A model and YouTuber, Kaesa brings a fresh face and modern edge to her music. Her style blends melody and rhythm with relatable lyrics. She’s still early in her career but has shown promising consistency.

Kojo Vypa  

Kojo Vypa carries the torch for Takoradi. His rap delivery is sharp, introspective, and rooted in real-life experiences. In 2022, he won Song of the Year at the Central Music Awards with “Moe.” His latest album, “Inspirations from Pain”, explores personal growth and social commentary. Kojo is determined to bridge regional fame with national attention.

Ess Thee Legend

Formerly known as Essilfie, she rebranded to Ess Thee Legend after winning the 2024 AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge. Her sound blends Afrofusion, soul, and intimate songwriting. She has hosted her own annual concert, “Ess Live”, and released a bold EP titled “You Will Know My Name”. The name change mirrors her confidence and readiness for the next stage.

Yaw Darling  

Yaw Darling launched his career in February 2023 with the love-themed single “Pull Up.” The song gained traction for its relatable lyrics and catchy delivery. His follow-up, “Password,” sparked dance trends online and introduced him to a broader audience. Yaw’s energy and emotional clarity make him a standout voice in Afrobeats.

Fad Lan  

Tamale-based rapper Fad Lan has become an indomitable force in Northern Ghana. His second album, “I’m A Problem”, was released to strong regional support and features 17 tracks showcasing his range. In 2023, he filled the Aliu Mahama Stadium for his “Amazing” concert. His debut project, “Life is Too Short”, crossed a million streams, making him the first from his region to hit that milestone.

These six acts reflect different regions, styles, and experiences, but all are ready to push further. The Unsung category is a spotlight and a launching pad. Whoever wins will be taking their biggest stage yet. Check here to vote for your favourite new voice: https://allvotes.ghanamusicawards.com/

I want to promote fun and community – Amaarae on new album, "Black Star"
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
Music and Music Business with Antoinette Boama
From Prison Walls to empowerment: Daughters Of Glorious Jesus' music mission
Watch: Amaarae makes history at Coachella, spotlights Ghanaian music
