Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent, Then and Now

It’s almost a week after Ghanaian music diva, Amaarae made a significant mark at Coachella 2025. She became the first Ghanaian artist to perform a solo set at the festival. Her performance went beyond personal achievement and acknowledged Ghana’s influence on global music.

During her set, Amaarae performed songs from her impressive catalogue and included tracks by other Ghanaian artists such as Eazzy, Joey B, La Même Gang, and the Asakaa Boys. It was a deliberate gesture to spotlight sounds from Ghana. She also announced her next studio album, “Black Star”, during the performance.

Since launching in 1999, Coachella has grown into one of the world’s most recognized music festivals. It now runs across two weekends every April in California. While the lineup features acts from around the world, only a few artists of Ghanaian descent have taken the stage; either with solo sets or as guest performers.

Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent . Credit: @Ghanaspora.

Here’s a timeline of artists of Ghanaian descent or birth who have performed at Coachella:

Tricky (2001)

Tricky. Photo Credit: The Independent.

Born Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws in the UK to a Ghanaian father, performed a solo set at Coachella in 2001. Known for his pioneering role in the “trip-hop” scene, Tricky rose to fame in the ’90s with the release of Maxinquaye and has been praised for his genre-bending, gritty sound.

Vic Mensa (2015)

Vic Mensa. Photo Credit: Getty Images (2015).

American rapper with a Ghanaian father, performed a solo set. Vic is known for blending activism with his music, and for hits like U Mad and Down on My Luck. He remains connected to Ghana’s creative space through visits and collaborations.

Fuse ODG (2016)

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.

Fuse is arguably one of the commonly known artists among Ghanaians. He made a guest appearance in 2016, performing with Major Lazer. Fuse helped popularize Afrobeats and Azonto globally with tracks like Antenna and Dangerous Love. He also started the TINA movement (This Is New Africa), which champions a new African identity.

Stormzy (2017)

Stormzy. Photo Credit: PAPER Magazine.

Stormzy hit the stage in 2017. Though born and raised in the UK, his parents are Ghanaian. Stormzy is one of the best and iconic voices in the UK having been influential in grime, with songs like Vossi Bop, Crown, and Shut Up. He also made history as the first Black solo act to headline Glastonbury in 2019.

Moses Sumney (2018)

Moses Sumney. Photo Credit: Moses Sumney.

Moses Sumney performed a solo set in 2018. Born in the US to Ghanaian parents, he is known for pushing sonic boundaries with a blend of soul, ambient, and experimental R&B. His standout tracks include Doomed, Cut Me, and Me in 20 Years.

Benjamin Clementine (2018)

Benjamin Clementine, Photo Credit: Benjamin Clementine.

That same year, Ghana-born Benjamin Clementine also performed. A Mercury Prize winner, Clementine’s music blends classical influences with poetic storytelling. He’s known for songs like Cornerstone, London, and Nemesis.

Virgil Abloh (2019)

Virgil Abloh. Photo Credit: PAPER Magazine.

In 2019, the late Virgil Abloh took on a DJ set at Coachella. Born in the US to Ghanaian parents, Virgil Abloh was a creative force across fashion, art, and music. He founded Off-White and served as artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear before his passing in 2021.

Idris Elba (2019, 2024)

Idris Elba. Photo Credit: Billboard.

Also in 2019, actor and DJ Idris Elba played a solo DJ set. He returned in 2024 to perform a joint set with UK rapper Skepta. Elba, who has both Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean roots, is known globally for his acting but has long pursued DJing as a serious craft

RAYE (2024)

RAYE. Photo Credit: Billboard.

RAYE, who performed in 2024, is a UK-born singer of Ghanaian-Swiss descent. After parting ways with a major label, she went independent and gained global traction with Escapism. Her performance came after a career-defining year that included multiple BRIT Awards.

Amaarae (2025)

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Coachella.

Amaarae’s moment in 2025 ties together the efforts and impact of these artists. She stands as the first Ghanaian-born artist to headline her own billed set, carrying with her both personal and cultural significance. And as Ghana’s creative scene continues to expand, her appearance hints at more milestones to come.

Each name represents a different background, music style, and journey. Still, they all share a connection to Ghana and have played a role in bringing its influence to Coachella’s global audience.

Good credits to @Ghanaspora for the list.