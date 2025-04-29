Top Projects in Quarter 1

Ghanaian music has kicked off 2025 with unprecedented momentum, driving the country’s sound to new heights both locally and globally. The first quarter has seen major wins, from Amaarae’s historic Coachella solo set to Moliy’s global chart dominance and a wave of successful tours by King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif.

Amid these milestones, a slew of standout projects, spanning Albums, EPs, and Mixtapes have defined the soundscape and showcased the dynamism of Ghana’s music scene.

Here, we highlight some of the amazing projects from Ghanaian artists in Q1.

M.anifest – New Road and Guava Trees (Album)

New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest. Cover: M.anifest.

M.anifest’s “New Road and Guava Trees” is a masterclass in lyrical dexterity and sonic exploration. The album is M.anifest’s first under his new label, Mass Appeal Records, a major hip-hop label connected with celebrated American rapper Nas. Known for his poetic depth, M.anifest fuses highlife, hip-hop, and afrofusion, offering a reflective and forward-thinking body of work. The album’s range proves his status as one of Ghana’s most iconic voices. The album features an impressive lineup of other Ghanaian stars, such as King Promise, Darkovibes and AratheJay, with other African names like Cavemen, Bien from Sauti Sol, and A-Recce, among notable others. Standout tracks include “Wine and Blues”, “Eye Red”, “FTYD”, “Gye Nyame and Vibes.”

Black Sherif – Iron Boy (Album)

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy – Black Sherif

“Iron Boy” by Black Sherif continues his reign as a generational voice. The album, his sophomore project, is a fusion of highlife, drill, and heartfelt narratives that resonate strongly with both local and international audiences. Following its release, Black Sherif’s North America and European tours saw multiple sold-out shows, underlining his growing global influence. The album featured Fireboy on the lead single “So it Goes” and Seyi Vibes on “Sin City” while producing smash hits with “Where Dem Boys”, “Top of the Morning”, “Dreamer”, “Soma Obi”, and “Eye Open”

Cina Soul – Did I Lie (EP)

Cover Artwork: Did I Lie – Cina Soul

Cina Soul’s “Did I Lie” album is a soulful exploration of vulnerability and empowerment. Her rich vocals glide over lush production and blend afrosoul and contemporary R&B. The project’s introspective lyricism and melodic hooks have earned her critical acclaim, reinforcing her place among Ghana’s leading female artists. Her album houses trending tracks like “Larger Than Life” featuring Stonebwoy and “Basintale.”

Quamina MP – Love In The Club (Album)

Cover Artwork: Love In The Club – Quamina MP

Quamina MP delivers infectious energy and club-ready anthems with Love “In The Club.” The album is a vibrant mix of afrobeats, hiplife, and dancehall, capturing the spirit of Ghana’s nightlife. Quamina’s knack for catchy hooks and relatable storytelling makes this project a go-to soundtrack for partygoers.

Olivetheboy – Out of the Blue (EP)

Cover Artwork: Out Of The Blue – OliveTheBoy

Olivetheboy continues his ascent with “Out of the Blue“, an EP that showcases his melodic prowess and versatility. Fusing afropop and R&B, the project highlights his knack for crafting hits, following the global impact of singles like “Asylum”. Olivetheboy is undoubtedly one of the key figures among the new generation of Ghanaian hitmakers.

Kojo Blak – 131 (EP)

Cover Artwork: 131 EP – KOJO BLAK

A breakout moment for Kojo Blak, “131” portrays his growing influence. The EP’s blend of afrobeats and streetwise lyricism has produced charting singles like “Excellent,” which topped local music countdowns. Kojo Blak’s authentic storytelling and energetic delivery position him as one to watch in the space.

Darkua – Never Too Late (EP)

Never Too Late – Darkua. Credit: Darkua.

Darkua’s debut EP is a soulful journey as she replicates the all too familiar themes of love and self-discovery. But she also adds the essential flavours that have shaped her. She uses six tracks in the bright, vivid universe of “Never Too Late” to show, rather than merely tell, the specifics of her current mental state.

Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga – Hood Revenue (Mixtape)

Having recently been hailed as one of the brightest rap voices from the country, Bosom P-Yung taps in with the burgeoning Kwesi Amewuga for their joint mixtape. This collaborative mixtape is a raw, energetic dive into the streets, blending drill and afro-trap. Not only does it sum for a hard projet but distinctly beautiful for the flair, power and weight it carries.

Special Mentions

BhadMayors – The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible(EP) : A genre-blending project that highlights BhadMayors’ creative edge and storytelling flair, earning him a spot among the year’s rising talents.

: A genre-blending project that highlights BhadMayors’ creative edge and storytelling flair, earning him a spot among the year’s rising talents. Klu – Trade Affairs, Growing Pains (Album) : Klu’s introspective lyricism and experimental beats offer a fresh take on Ghanaian hip-hop.

: Klu’s introspective lyricism and experimental beats offer a fresh take on Ghanaian hip-hop. R.B.D – RUDE : Ghanaian rapper, R.B.D puts out his journey and “a piece of his soul” in his 2025 solo project, “RUDE”.

: Ghanaian rapper, R.B.D puts out his journey and “a piece of his soul” in his 2025 solo project, “RUDE”. CozyPols – With Love, Cozï (EP) : CozyPols delivers mellow, heartfelt tracks that resonate with listeners seeking to get in their feelings with a fresher sound.

: CozyPols delivers mellow, heartfelt tracks that resonate with listeners seeking to get in their feelings with a fresher sound. NIN99 – Gulf(Mixtape): NIN99’s project stands out for its experimental soundscapes and boundary-pushing production.

The first quarter of 2025 has set a high bar for Ghanaian music, with established stars and emerging talents alike pushing creative boundaries and amplifying the nation’s cultural voice. This only proves there’s more to look out for throughout the year.