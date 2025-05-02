Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As April draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout April 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring April’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks April 2025

1. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Eli Eli feat. Nsawam Prison Choir

2. Medikal – Welcome to Africa

3. Sefa – Shelempele

4. Adina Thembi – Gone feat. King Paluta

5. Strongman – 6 To 6 feat. Okese 1

6. Yaw Siki – Kokrooko

7. FRA! – Dandan Woho feat. Yung Pabi & Nyamekye

8. Kofi Kinaata – Aban Kaba

9. Joe Mettle – Nya Gyidi

10. DopeNation – Steeze And Composure