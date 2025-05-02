Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As April draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks April 20251. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Eli Eli feat. Nsawam Prison Choir2. Medikal – Welcome to Africa3. Sefa – Shelempele4. Adina Thembi – Gone feat. King Paluta5. Strongman – 6 To 6 feat. Okese 16. Yaw Siki – Kokrooko7. FRA! – Dandan Woho feat. Yung Pabi & Nyamekye8. Kofi Kinaata – Aban Kaba9. Joe Mettle – Nya Gyidi10. DopeNation – Steeze And Composure
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout April 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring April’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.