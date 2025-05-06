Ad imageAd image
Welcome To May 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of May.

Ghana Music
Beeztrap KOTM
Rapper Beeztrap KOTMPhoto Credit: Beeztrap KOTM

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of May.

Contents
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist May 2025

1.  Jubed – Ruwa

2. King Paluta – Foko!

3. Twitch 4EVA & Kelvyn Boy – On Faya

4. Beeztrap KOTM – Save The Date feat. Efya

5. KobbySalm – Mercy Said No

6. OliveTheBoy – Out Of The Blue

7. Lyrical Joe – TES feat. Medikal

8. Chayuta – GPS

9. Lali X Lola & Oiza x Meyi – Unstable

10. KVPEL – Obsession

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
