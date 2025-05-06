Welcome To May 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of May.
Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist May 20251. Jubed – Ruwa2. King Paluta – Foko!3. Twitch 4EVA & Kelvyn Boy – On Faya4. Beeztrap KOTM – Save The Date feat. Efya5. KobbySalm – Mercy Said No6. OliveTheBoy – Out Of The Blue7. Lyrical Joe – TES feat. Medikal8. Chayuta – GPS9. Lali X Lola & Oiza x Meyi – Unstable10. KVPEL – Obsession
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.