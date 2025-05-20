Honouring his legacy: Top 10 Songs by Dada KD

To celebrate the life of Dada KD, whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics defined a generation of Ghanaian highlife music, we’ve curated a list of his Top 10 Songs that left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

With a music career that spanned decades, Dada KD was known for blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with emotional storytelling, often exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and life’s complexities.

His songs were more than just music—they were moments, memories, and messages that spoke directly to the soul.

From timeless ballads to highlife classics, Dada KD’s legacy lives on through the melodies he gave to the world.

Top 10 Songs by Dada KD

Fatia Fata Nkrumah

Odo Mu Anigye

Som Gye

Ene Menye

Mma Odo Bo Mfu

My Heart Goes Boom

Obiase Eye

Yebe Yen No Fi

Ndwon Ben Na Mento

Kɛkɛ

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the artistry that made him a household name in Ghana and beyond.