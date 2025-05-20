Honouring his legacy: Top 10 Songs by Dada KD

To celebrate the life of Dada KD, whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics defined a generation of Ghanaian highlife music, we’ve curated a list of his Top 10 Songs that left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.
With a music career that spanned decades, Dada KD was known for blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with emotional storytelling, often exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and life’s complexities.
His songs were more than just music—they were moments, memories, and messages that spoke directly to the soul.
From timeless ballads to highlife classics, Dada KD’s legacy lives on through the melodies he gave to the world.
Top 10 Songs by Dada KD
Fatia Fata Nkrumah
Odo Mu Anigye
Som Gye
Ene Menye
Mma Odo Bo Mfu
My Heart Goes Boom
Obiase Eye
Yebe Yen No Fi
Ndwon Ben Na Mento
Kɛkɛ
As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the artistry that made him a household name in Ghana and beyond.