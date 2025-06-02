Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As April draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks May 20251. Wendy Shay & Mavado – Apology2. Kweku Darlington – Stay With Me3. Strongman – King Is Here feat. Kweku Flick4. Enam – Afa5. Shatta Wale – So Real, So Me6. Ewura Abena – Ebefa7. EMELIA – Tables Turn feat. Kofi Jamar8. Bosheba – Mensosor Woso9. Ess Thee Legend – Crave10. Maccasio – Away
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout May 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring May’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.