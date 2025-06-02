Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As April draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout May 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring May’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks May 2025

1. Wendy Shay & Mavado – Apology

2. Kweku Darlington – Stay With Me

3. Strongman – King Is Here feat. Kweku Flick

4. Enam – Afa

5. Shatta Wale – So Real, So Me

6. Ewura Abena – Ebefa

7. EMELIA – Tables Turn feat. Kofi Jamar

8. Bosheba – Mensosor Woso

9. Ess Thee Legend – Crave

10. Maccasio – Away