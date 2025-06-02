Lists

Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As May draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Strongman
Strongman. Photo Credit: Strongman/YouTube

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout May 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring May’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks May 2025

1. Wendy Shay & Mavado – Apology

2. Kweku Darlington – Stay With Me

3. Strongman – King Is Here feat. Kweku Flick

4. Enam – Afa

5. Shatta Wale – So Real, So Me

6. Ewura Abena – Ebefa

7. EMELIA – Tables Turn feat. Kofi Jamar

8. Bosheba – Mensosor Woso

9. Ess Thee Legend – Crave

10. Maccasio – Away

