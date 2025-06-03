Lists

Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of June.

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist June 20251.  Piesie Esther – Ogya Refix2. Amerado – Asor feat. JZyNO3. Gyakie – Sankofa4. Tulenkey – Berma5. Mophty & Kuami Eugene – Single6. Epixode – Millions7. Anabel Rose – How I Want It8. Obaapa Christy – Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham9. Rocky Dawuni & Kyekyeku – Africa Till I Die10. Fuse ODG- Sundiata feat. Suli Breaks

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist June 2025

1.  Piesie Esther – Ogya Refix

2. Amerado – Asor feat. JZyNO

3. Gyakie – Sankofa

4. Tulenkey – Berma

5. Mophty & Kuami Eugene – Single

6. Epixode – Millions

7. Anabel Rose – How I Want It

8. Obaapa Christy – Wiase Mu Abrabo Remix feat. Prof. Kofi Abraham

9. Rocky Dawuni & Kyekyeku – Africa Till I Die

10. Fuse ODG- Sundiata feat. Suli Breaks

