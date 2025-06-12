Ad imageAd image
Lists

On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May

Catch up with May edition of On Your Radar you probably missed.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther.
Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther.

May’s edition of On Your Radar brings you outstanding tracks that you may have overlooked. From hidden gems to emerging talents, we’ve handpicked the sounds that truly deserve your attention. Dive into this collection and discover music you won’t want to miss!

Contents
Piesie Esther – Ogya RemixAnabel Rose – How I Want ItRemmi – For Your LoveMophty ft Kuami Eugene – Single39_40 & Okese 1 – Active N ActionAmos K & Bravo ISR – ZangelewaMhagan – Twist & TurnsEdem Evangelist & Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Like I doCorby feat. Jayadi – Carry My Soul

Piesie Esther – Ogya Remix

Celebrated and renowned gospel icon Piesie Esther returns with a spiritual powerhouse titled “Ogya”—a fiery battle cry against her enemies. More than just a song, Ogya is a spirit-filled prayer anthem that ignites faith and courage in every listener. With a powerful fusion of commanding chords and uplifting beats, Piesie Esther declares her divine authority, affirming her place as a true soldier in the army of the Lord. Her voice, laced with conviction and grace, carries a message of victory, resilience, and unwavering trust in God’s power. Let Ogya stir your spirit and remind you that no battle is too great when you’re fighting with faith.

Anabel Rose – How I Want It

Anabel Rose, a rising star, brings powerful vocals and deep emotion in her new single, “How I Want It.” This heartfelt song talks about love, happiness, and the strong connections we crave in relationships. With a smooth melody, Anabel shares her feelings, painting a vivid picture of being loved and valued. Her lyrics express her wishes clearly and honestly: “…I just want a love that feels like home, where peace and passion freely roam.”

Remmi – For Your Love

Remmi returns with her striking new single, “For Your Love,” a powerful exploration of true devotion. With her rich vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she invites listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of loving someone deeply. The song features a lush soundscape filled with soothing rhythms that creates a captivating atmosphere. One of the most memorable lines, “I would walk through fire, just to feel your light again,” captures the essence of love’s intensity. Don’t miss out on this moving performance that celebrates the beauty of love.

Mophty ft Kuami Eugene – Single

Mophty teams up with the ever-vibrant Kuami Eugene on their latest feel-good jam, “Single”—and it’s giving freedom, fresh starts, and zero stress. The track blends smooth Afrobeats vibes with a touch of highlife magic. It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone who’s choosing peace over drama, and vibes over tears. “I’m better off alone than lost in love that doesn’t feel right…”

39_40 & Okese 1 – Active N Action

Ghana’s rising music duo 39_40 joined forces with the ever-energetic rap icon Okese 1 to drop a certified banger titled “Active N Action”, and it’s already making serious waves. With gritty, no-holds-barred verses and a bass-heavy beat that demands attention, Active N Action captures the relentless hustle and bold spirit of youth on the grind. Lines like “delve into the pain and pressure, still we rise like kings under pressure” echo the resilience and ambition both artists represent.


Amos K & Bravo ISR – Zangelewa

Amos K and Bravo ISR created an electrifying new single in “Zangelewa”, and it’s already turning heads. Infused with vibrant percussion, catchy melodies, and a rhythmic groove that demands movement, “Zangelewa” is a full-on celebration of dance, energy, and feminine charm.

Mhagan – Twist & Turns

Emerging artist Mhagan stuns with her latest release, “Twist & Turns”, a captivating blend of rhythm, emotion, and melody that’s set to resonate with fans of Afro-fusion, R&B, and dancehall alike. “Twist & Turns” is a smooth, mid-tempo track that tells the story of love, attraction, and the unpredictable journey between two hearts. With its laid-back groove and addictive hook, Mhagan showcases both her lyrical finesse and vocal versatility.

Edem Evangelist & Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Like I do

Renowned gospel ministers Edem Evangelist and Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta join voices in a spirit-filled collaboration titled “Like I Do”, a moving worship anthem that speaks to the unfailing love and faithfulness of God. In a world filled with fleeting emotions and broken promises, “Like I Do” reminds us of the unmatched, unconditional love of Christ. With heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, the song declares a simple yet profound truth, no one loves us like Jesus does. It’s a message that brings comfort, assurance, and a call to deeper intimacy with God.

Corby feat. Jayadi – Carry My Soul

In their latest collaboration, Corby and Jayadi offer a deeply emotional and intimate experience with “Carry My Soul”, a slow-burning love anthem. Jayadi’s velvety vocals add an extra layer of depth, harmonizing beautifully with Corby’s tone to create a sound that feels both timeless and modern. The track blends elements of R&B and alternative soul, giving it a late-night vibe perfect for lost in the moment.


author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
Anabel Rose In Bloom experience at RiaBoss Open Mic
Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”
Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’
Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”
Corby delivers a stirring debut with new EP “Anxious Attachments”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now! Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd captures spirit of brotherhood in ‘Everlasting Gang’ music video
Music
Quamina MP. Photo Credit: Quamina MP
Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration
Music
Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie
2025 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook
I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode
News
Afrobeat Nigerian-based artist, Micle. Photo Credit: Micle
Nigerian musician Micle brings the heat with new Afrobeats single – ‘KPO KPO DI’
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
News
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.
Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025
News
Agya Koo Nimo
Agya Koo Nimo states his love for Shatta Wale’s work
News
New artiste Kilo Dee
Kilo Dee: A new voice in Highlife – Debuts with ‘Odo’
Music
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Ibee Melody erupts new sound craze in Northern Ghana with “Kakalika”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like