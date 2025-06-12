On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May

May’s edition of On Your Radar brings you outstanding tracks that you may have overlooked. From hidden gems to emerging talents, we’ve handpicked the sounds that truly deserve your attention. Dive into this collection and discover music you won’t want to miss!

Piesie Esther – Ogya Remix

Celebrated and renowned gospel icon Piesie Esther returns with a spiritual powerhouse titled “Ogya”—a fiery battle cry against her enemies. More than just a song, Ogya is a spirit-filled prayer anthem that ignites faith and courage in every listener. With a powerful fusion of commanding chords and uplifting beats, Piesie Esther declares her divine authority, affirming her place as a true soldier in the army of the Lord. Her voice, laced with conviction and grace, carries a message of victory, resilience, and unwavering trust in God’s power. Let Ogya stir your spirit and remind you that no battle is too great when you’re fighting with faith.

Anabel Rose – How I Want It

Anabel Rose, a rising star, brings powerful vocals and deep emotion in her new single, “How I Want It.” This heartfelt song talks about love, happiness, and the strong connections we crave in relationships. With a smooth melody, Anabel shares her feelings, painting a vivid picture of being loved and valued. Her lyrics express her wishes clearly and honestly: “…I just want a love that feels like home, where peace and passion freely roam.”

Remmi – For Your Love

Remmi returns with her striking new single, “For Your Love,” a powerful exploration of true devotion. With her rich vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she invites listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of loving someone deeply. The song features a lush soundscape filled with soothing rhythms that creates a captivating atmosphere. One of the most memorable lines, “I would walk through fire, just to feel your light again,” captures the essence of love’s intensity. Don’t miss out on this moving performance that celebrates the beauty of love.

Mophty ft Kuami Eugene – Single

Mophty teams up with the ever-vibrant Kuami Eugene on their latest feel-good jam, “Single”—and it’s giving freedom, fresh starts, and zero stress. The track blends smooth Afrobeats vibes with a touch of highlife magic. It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone who’s choosing peace over drama, and vibes over tears. “I’m better off alone than lost in love that doesn’t feel right…”

39_40 & Okese 1 – Active N Action

Ghana’s rising music duo 39_40 joined forces with the ever-energetic rap icon Okese 1 to drop a certified banger titled “Active N Action”, and it’s already making serious waves. With gritty, no-holds-barred verses and a bass-heavy beat that demands attention, Active N Action captures the relentless hustle and bold spirit of youth on the grind. Lines like “delve into the pain and pressure, still we rise like kings under pressure” echo the resilience and ambition both artists represent.



Amos K & Bravo ISR – Zangelewa

Amos K and Bravo ISR created an electrifying new single in “Zangelewa”, and it’s already turning heads. Infused with vibrant percussion, catchy melodies, and a rhythmic groove that demands movement, “Zangelewa” is a full-on celebration of dance, energy, and feminine charm.

Mhagan – Twist & Turns

Emerging artist Mhagan stuns with her latest release, “Twist & Turns”, a captivating blend of rhythm, emotion, and melody that’s set to resonate with fans of Afro-fusion, R&B, and dancehall alike. “Twist & Turns” is a smooth, mid-tempo track that tells the story of love, attraction, and the unpredictable journey between two hearts. With its laid-back groove and addictive hook, Mhagan showcases both her lyrical finesse and vocal versatility.

Edem Evangelist & Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Like I do

Renowned gospel ministers Edem Evangelist and Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta join voices in a spirit-filled collaboration titled “Like I Do”, a moving worship anthem that speaks to the unfailing love and faithfulness of God. In a world filled with fleeting emotions and broken promises, “Like I Do” reminds us of the unmatched, unconditional love of Christ. With heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, the song declares a simple yet profound truth, no one loves us like Jesus does. It’s a message that brings comfort, assurance, and a call to deeper intimacy with God.

Corby feat. Jayadi – Carry My Soul

In their latest collaboration, Corby and Jayadi offer a deeply emotional and intimate experience with “Carry My Soul”, a slow-burning love anthem. Jayadi’s velvety vocals add an extra layer of depth, harmonizing beautifully with Corby’s tone to create a sound that feels both timeless and modern. The track blends elements of R&B and alternative soul, giving it a late-night vibe perfect for lost in the moment.



