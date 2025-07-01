Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As June draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout June 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks June 2025

1. Agyeiwaa – Fall Apart 2 feat. Beeztrap KOTM

2. Sarkodie – Hustlers Dream feat. Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC

3. Levite Shabach – Maranatha

4. Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM – Shoulder

5. King Paluta – Asikyire (Sugar)

6. Joe Mettle – Grateful

7. Sarkodie – Violence feat. Kweku Smoke

8. Diana Hamilton – The Praise feat. Sofo QB

9. Larruso – Holy

10. Elsie Shayne – That Feeling