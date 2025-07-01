Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As June draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music's Top 10 Music Picks.

Ghana Music
Rapper Sarkodie
Rapper SarkodiePhoto Credit: Sarkodie

As June draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks June 2025

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout June 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks June 2025

1. Agyeiwaa – Fall Apart 2 feat. Beeztrap KOTM

2. Sarkodie – Hustlers Dream feat. Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC

3. Levite Shabach – Maranatha

4. Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM – Shoulder

5. King Paluta – Asikyire (Sugar)

6. Joe Mettle – Grateful

7. Sarkodie – Violence feat. Kweku Smoke

8. Diana Hamilton – The Praise feat. Sofo QB

9. Larruso – Holy

10. Elsie Shayne – That Feeling

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
