Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As June draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks June 20251. Agyeiwaa – Fall Apart 2 feat. Beeztrap KOTM2. Sarkodie – Hustlers Dream feat. Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC3. Levite Shabach – Maranatha4. Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM – Shoulder5. King Paluta – Asikyire (Sugar)6. Joe Mettle – Grateful7. Sarkodie – Violence feat. Kweku Smoke8. Diana Hamilton – The Praise feat. Sofo QB9. Larruso – Holy10. Elsie Shayne – That Feeling
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout June 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.