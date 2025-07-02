Welcome To July 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of July.
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist July 20251. Kurl Songx – Carry Me Go2. Yaa Jackson – Moses3. Amaarae – S.M.O.4. Perez Musik – By Prayer5. Strongman – Daily Prayer feat. Kwabena Kwabena6. Brenny – In Denial (M.I.A.)7. RCee – Agenda8. AratheJay – Alaji Popping9. Patapaa – Nyonko Bone10. KOJO BLAK – Excellent (Remix) feat. Joeboy, King Promise & Kelvyn Boy
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.