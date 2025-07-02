Ad imageAd image
Lists

Welcome To July 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of July.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Carry Me Go
Carry Me GoPhoto Credit: Kurl Songx/YouTube

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of July.

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist July 20251.  Kurl Songx – Carry Me Go2. Yaa Jackson – Moses3. Amaarae – S.M.O.4. Perez Musik – By Prayer5. Strongman – Daily Prayer feat. Kwabena Kwabena6. Brenny – In Denial (M.I.A.)7. RCee – Agenda8. AratheJay – Alaji Popping9. Patapaa – Nyonko Bone10. KOJO BLAK – Excellent (Remix) feat. Joeboy, King Promise & Kelvyn Boy

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist July 2025

1.  Kurl Songx – Carry Me Go

2. Yaa Jackson – Moses

3. Amaarae – S.M.O.

4. Perez Musik – By Prayer

5. Strongman – Daily Prayer feat. Kwabena Kwabena

6. Brenny – In Denial (M.I.A.)

7. RCee – Agenda

8. AratheJay – Alaji Popping

9. Patapaa – Nyonko Bone

10. KOJO BLAK – Excellent (Remix) feat. Joeboy, King Promise & Kelvyn Boy

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ken Blege Ken Blege releases new masterpiece ‘The Strings Of My Heart’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Debby Sway
Searching Odo: Debby Sway love anthem for the hopeless romantics
Music
Akwaboah x Nadia Buari
Akwaboah and Nadia Buari create magic in new ‘Smile Again’ music video
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
The road to Atlantic City: All you need to know about Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
News
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 26: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ken Blege
Ken Blege releases new masterpiece ‘The Strings Of My Heart’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
Anabel Rose unveiled as Fresh Finds Spotify Cover for June
News
Wanlov the Kubolor
New music video from Wanlov the Kubolor – Watch ‘Lie Me’
Music
Navah
Navah teams up with Piesie Esther to celebrate God’s faithfulness in ‘Onokwarefo’
Music
Ola Pumpin
Ola Pumpin uplifts with new song ‘Rise Up’ feat. Qwamihopekid
Music
Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo
Onyame Ben Nie: New song by Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo brings healing through worship
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music

You Might Also Like