On Your Radar – Check out the Top Picks for July

July’s roundup of On Your Radar is a mix of personal reflection, spiritual expression, and sonic experimentation. These songs offer proof that Ghana’s music scene continues to evolve with artists embracing vulnerability, faith, love, and identity.

From Gyakie’s soul-searching single to Freddie Gambini’s high-energy Afrobeats fusion, this month’s picks showcase thoughtful storytelling and genre-bending sounds. Whether you’re drawn to worship-led ballads, stripped-down confessions, or amapiano-laced grooves, there’s something in this list to hold onto.

Gyakie – “Sankofa”

Tapping into the wisdom of the adinkra symbol “Sankofa,” Gyakie delivers a stripped-down single ahead of her album “After Midnight”. It’s soft but layered, centering themes of healing, return, and emotional closure.

B4Bonah – “Active”

First released in April, “Active” is B4Bonah’s return to form. Over a bouncy Samsney production, he blends dancehall expressions with Afrobeats to craft an energetic anthem for the moment.

Kyei Mensah, Niiella, Luigi Maclean – “Speak to Me”

A solemn, faith-driven piece that invites deep reflection. “Speak to Me” leans into the emotional intensity of worship, guiding the listener to reconnect with their spiritual grounding.

Kurl Songx – “Carry Me Go”

Kurl Songx returns with a heartfelt tune steeped in highlife rhythm. “Carry Me Go” is soulful and emotive, built around a vulnerable expression of newfound love.

Ess Thee Legend – “Crave”

“Crave” explores self-love, intimacy, and clarity. It mixes Afro-House and Amapiano with a charged emotional delivery, creating a soothing anthem for reflection and growth.

Brenny – “In Denial (M.I.A)”

On her debut, Brenny leans into raw honesty. With R&B and Afrobeats textures, “In Denial” speaks to the pain of waiting for someone who’s emotionally absent.

Herman Suede feat. The Therapist – “One by One II”

This remix brings Herman Suede and The Therapist together in a cross-border blend of calm and groove. It’s about timing, attraction, and patient pursuit in love.

Chayuta – “The Call”

Released as the second lead single from her “FROM THE ASHES” EP, “The Call” captures the spirit of rebirth. It’s quiet but resolute—a personal anthem of rising and responding to purpose.

Freddie Gambini feat. Tikki Waja – “Koenam”

Freddie links with fellow 99 PHACES artist, Tikki Waja, for an upbeat love song titled “Koenam,” Ewe for “Give it to me.” With Afrobeat and Amapiano influences, the track celebrates loyalty and romance.

The Core – “Living In the Moment”

Lifted from their mixtape “Can’t Tell It All”, this street-bop blends hiplife and hip-hop. It’s a raw reflection of everyday hustle and a call to find joy despite uncertainty.