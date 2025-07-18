Ad imageAd image
Lists

Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”

These top picks give a glimpse of Enam, as an artist and why she tags herself the "Afro-Spiritualist".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.

The concept of music and its underlying is so intriguing to withstand. Some artists explore and bring out a great deal, while others make it linger with you. Enam, is one of those artists who bring you the stillness and calmness of music.

Contents
EnamCheck Out Sounds From EnamWuieveAfaLibation

Enam’s personality shows in her music, her voice, and the way she talks about what she does. She unapologetically calls herself the “Afro-Spiritualist,” not just as a concept but as her way of being.

Her sound centres on folk music and draws from Afro-rooted rhythms and her Ewe heritage. But it is not just about her sound but about the meaning she carries. You can tell she is more interested in what the music holds and how it connects while still portraying her striking heritage.

Enam

Enam for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.

With Enam, you can observe she is not rushing to be everywhere. She is just being true to what she knows, and in that space, her music finds its power.

Check Out Sounds From Enam

Wuieve

Afa

Libation

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram. AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
Next Article Gyakie Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Fameye
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
Music
MS.ABA. Photo Credit: MS.ABA/Facebook
MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band
News
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke
Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
News
On My Own by Showbezzy (Showboy)
Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
Rocky Dawuni
New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here
Music
DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Music
Bosom P-Yung
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like