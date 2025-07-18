Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”

The concept of music and its underlying is so intriguing to withstand. Some artists explore and bring out a great deal, while others make it linger with you. Enam, is one of those artists who bring you the stillness and calmness of music.

Enam’s personality shows in her music, her voice, and the way she talks about what she does. She unapologetically calls herself the “Afro-Spiritualist,” not just as a concept but as her way of being.

Her sound centres on folk music and draws from Afro-rooted rhythms and her Ewe heritage. But it is not just about her sound but about the meaning she carries. You can tell she is more interested in what the music holds and how it connects while still portraying her striking heritage.

Enam

Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.

With Enam, you can observe she is not rushing to be everywhere. She is just being true to what she knows, and in that space, her music finds its power.

Check Out Sounds From Enam

Wuieve

Afa

Libation