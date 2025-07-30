Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of July 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music's Top 10 Music Picks.

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks July 20251. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Oteneneeni (The Righteous) feat. Nsawam Prison Choir2. Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa3. Amerado – Pharaoh4. Donzy – Problem feat. Fameye5. Gyakie – Unconditional6. Diana Hamilton – Me Nyankopong Papabi (My Good God)7. Ras Kuuku – Sika Dam8. Joey B – Yaa Abrefi feat. Ablekuma Nana Lace9. KiDi – Gymnastic feat. OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK10. Wiafe SwiitLypz – So Mpa Ne Mu

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout July 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks July 2025

1. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Oteneneeni (The Righteous) feat. Nsawam Prison Choir

2. Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa

3. Amerado – Pharaoh

4. Donzy – Problem feat. Fameye

5. Gyakie – Unconditional

6. Diana Hamilton – Me Nyankopong Papabi (My Good God)

7. Ras Kuuku – Sika Dam

8. Joey B – Yaa Abrefi feat. Ablekuma Nana Lace

9. KiDi – Gymnastic feat. OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK

10. Wiafe SwiitLypz – So Mpa Ne Mu

