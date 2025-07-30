Discover the Sound of July 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout July 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks July 2025

1. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Oteneneeni (The Righteous) feat. Nsawam Prison Choir

2. Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa

3. Amerado – Pharaoh

4. Donzy – Problem feat. Fameye

5. Gyakie – Unconditional

6. Diana Hamilton – Me Nyankopong Papabi (My Good God)

7. Ras Kuuku – Sika Dam

8. Joey B – Yaa Abrefi feat. Ablekuma Nana Lace

9. KiDi – Gymnastic feat. OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK

10. Wiafe SwiitLypz – So Mpa Ne Mu