Discover the Sound of July 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks July 20251. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – Oteneneeni (The Righteous) feat. Nsawam Prison Choir2. Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa3. Amerado – Pharaoh4. Donzy – Problem feat. Fameye5. Gyakie – Unconditional6. Diana Hamilton – Me Nyankopong Papabi (My Good God)7. Ras Kuuku – Sika Dam8. Joey B – Yaa Abrefi feat. Ablekuma Nana Lace9. KiDi – Gymnastic feat. OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK10. Wiafe SwiitLypz – So Mpa Ne Mu
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout July 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring June’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.