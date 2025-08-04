Ad imageAd image
Lists

Welcome To August 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of August.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of August.

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist August 20251.  Fameye – Now Or Never feat. Stonebwoy2. Sarkodie – Lavida Loca feat. Lasmid3. Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song feat. Cedella Marley4. Onn Gospel – The Palm Ghana Worship Medley5. Samini – Summer King6. Kweku Darlington – Don’t Worry7. Amaarae – Girlie-Pop!8. Bethel Revival Choir – Yahweh feat. Raphiya9. Jupitar – Different10. 99PHACES – Dancefloor

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist August 2025

1.  Fameye – Now Or Never feat. Stonebwoy

2. Sarkodie – Lavida Loca feat. Lasmid

3. Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song feat. Cedella Marley

4. Onn Gospel – The Palm Ghana Worship Medley

5. Samini – Summer King

6. Kweku Darlington – Don’t Worry

7. Amaarae – Girlie-Pop!

8. Bethel Revival Choir – Yahweh feat. Raphiya

9. Jupitar – Different

10. 99PHACES – Dancefloor

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Welcome To July 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Welcome To May 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Welcome To April 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Welcome To March 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram. E.L reveals how his ex inspired the concept of the famous “B.A.R” series
Next Article E.L. Photo Credit. E.L. Winning AOTY didn’t feel like magic – E.L
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

ChaJah Hims
ChaJah Hims inspires with motivational ‘Faith In The Hustle EP’
Music
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
Music
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
E.L reveals how his ex inspired the concept of the famous “B.A.R” series
News
Kimilist. Photo Credit: Kimislist.
Kimilist turns to star power on new single “Bad Boy”
Music
Enam
‘Amin’: Enam releases new song for liberation
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Epixode
Epixode delivers exciting performance at 2025 The Hague African Festival
News
Cofi Boham for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Cofi Boham/Instagram.
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Discovery
Amaarae
New album! Amaarae is out with Black Star
Music
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy spark magic in ‘Crazy Love’
Music
Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM releases debut new album; ‘Power’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like