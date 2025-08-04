Welcome To August 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of August.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist August 2025

1. Fameye – Now Or Never feat. Stonebwoy

2. Sarkodie – Lavida Loca feat. Lasmid

3. Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song feat. Cedella Marley

4. Onn Gospel – The Palm Ghana Worship Medley

5. Samini – Summer King

6. Kweku Darlington – Don’t Worry

7. Amaarae – Girlie-Pop!

8. Bethel Revival Choir – Yahweh feat. Raphiya

9. Jupitar – Different

10. 99PHACES – Dancefloor