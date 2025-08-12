List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music

Music and movies have always had a marriage between them. As such, it is not surprising that there are people who dabble in both. These people not only dabble, but they are able to do both so well. They can find a balance where they enjoy a level of success and acceptance on both fronts.

Some Ghanaian actors have demonstrated that they are equally skilled on the mic as they are on screen. While music by some was well received by consumers, others were ridiculed for venturing into music. Regardless of what was said of their music, these actors have not shied away from exhibiting their creative fluidity.

We dive into some actors who dabble or have dabbled in music.

Lil Win (Kwadwo Nkansah)

As one of Ghana’s most celebrated comic actors, Lil Win’s music career has enjoyed a lot of praise. Working with artists like Guru, Kuami Eugene and Kwesi Arthur, just to name a few, he dropped consumer favorites like Ladder, Meba Be Tia Wo and Boys Abre.

Adomaa

One hand, Adomaa is known by many for her music and on the other hand, she built a career as a brilliant actor. Her music career has spawned songs like

Agya Koo

Agya Koo is not only celebrated in the world of acting, but he has also dabbled in the world of music, releasing several singles and having his own band that performs live across the country.

Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, another Kumawood great who ventured into the music space and left his mark with songs like “E’nfa nhoahoa ho” and “Adoma”

SDK

Known for skits, SDK surprised many when he started showing his music skills through his covers of popular songs like African Beatings featuring Clemento Suarez. Eventually, he would secure his own hit song with the song Camera Man.

Emelia Brobbey

Despite an initial backlash from consumers, Emelia Brobbey will not give up her music dreams but will press on with releases until she eventually wins over sections of music listeners with her songs. “Fa Me Ko”, followed by “Odo Electric”, “Mako Ma”

Clemento Suarez

Clemento’s exploits in the world of film may be his biggest asset, but whenever he has ventured into music, he has shown he can equally hold his own there too.

Frank Naro

With stints in the movie industry, Frank has also ventured into the world of music releasing multiple songs, including “Do Me”, Koom, Show me the way and “Abena”

Yaa Jackson

Growing up on our screens as a child actor, it was surprising when Yaa Jackson dabbled in music. “Tear Rubber”, followed by tracks like “Omo Beka”, “Mekon Ado”, and “Ginger”.

Kobby Rana

From gaining success as part of the music group Rana, Kobby Rana will also enjoy more success when he switched to the world of film.