Ad imageAd image
Lists

List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music

Here is a list of Ghanaian actors who made music.

Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music - Writer
Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.

Music and movies have always had a marriage between them. As such, it is not surprising that there are people who dabble in both. These people not only dabble, but they are able to do both so well. They can find a balance where they enjoy a level of success and acceptance on both fronts.

Contents
Lil Win (Kwadwo Nkansah)AdomaaAgya KooKwaku ManuSDKEmelia BrobbeyClemento SuarezFrank NaroYaa JacksonKobby Rana

Some Ghanaian actors have demonstrated that they are equally skilled on the mic as they are on screen. While music by some was well received by consumers, others were ridiculed for venturing into music.  Regardless of what was said of their music, these actors have not shied away from exhibiting their creative fluidity.

We dive into some actors who dabble or have dabbled in music. 

Lil Win (Kwadwo Nkansah)

As one of Ghana’s most celebrated comic actors, Lil Win’s music career has enjoyed a lot of praise. Working with artists like Guru, Kuami Eugene and Kwesi Arthur, just to name a few, he dropped consumer favorites like Ladder, Meba Be Tia Wo and Boys Abre.

Adomaa

One hand, Adomaa is known by many for her music and on the other hand, she built a career as a brilliant actor. Her music career has spawned songs like

Agya Koo

Agya Koo is not only celebrated in the world of acting, but he has also dabbled in the world of music, releasing several singles and having his own band that performs live across the country.

Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, another Kumawood great who ventured into the music space and left his mark with songs like “E’nfa nhoahoa ho” and “Adoma”

SDK

Known for skits, SDK surprised many when he started showing his music skills through his covers of popular songs like African Beatings featuring Clemento Suarez. Eventually, he would secure his own hit song with the song Camera Man.

Emelia Brobbey

Despite an initial backlash from consumers, Emelia Brobbey will not give up her music dreams but will press on with releases until she eventually wins over sections of music listeners with her songs. “Fa Me Ko”, followed by “Odo Electric”, “Mako Ma”

Clemento Suarez

Clemento’s exploits in the world of film may be his biggest asset, but whenever he has ventured into music, he has shown he can equally hold his own there too.

Frank Naro

With stints in the movie industry, Frank has also ventured into the world of music releasing multiple songs, including “Do Me”, Koom, Show me the way  and “Abena”

Yaa Jackson

 Growing up on our screens as a child actor, it was surprising when Yaa Jackson dabbled in music. “Tear Rubber”, followed by tracks like “Omo Beka”, “Mekon Ado”, and “Ginger”.

Kobby Rana

From gaining success as part of the music group Rana, Kobby Rana will also enjoy more success when he switched to the world of film.

author avatar
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
See Full Bio
Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify
Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
MOLIY scores first MTV VMA nomination in competitive Best Afrobeats Category
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
Previous Article Asiama Asiama reflects on growth and grace in new song ‘On My Way’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ria Boss
New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now
Music
TheWay
AfroFusion sensation TheWay drops captivating new song ‘Wild Thoughts’
Music
Asiama
Asiama reflects on growth and grace in new song ‘On My Way’
Music
O’Kenneth
‘Yimayɛ’ music video by O’Kenneth captures street truth
Music
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy spark magic in ‘Crazy Love’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Afro-Rock Band AKRA. Photo Credit: AKRA.
Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”
Music
Oseikrom Sikanii - Fine Girl
Watch! Oseikrom Sikanii drops music video for ‘Fine Girl’ feat. Kofi Mole
Music
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Music
Tribute to the 8 Fallen Heroes
Nacee pays tribute to victims of helicopter crash with new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like