5 Shatta Wale Songs that Centre on Resilience Amid Controversy

The scene outside Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office on Thursday morning (August 21) told a familiar story. Hundreds of devoted fans, draped in red and black, chanted songs of defiance as their idol remained in custody on allegations of tax evasion. For Shatta Wale’s SM Movement, this is another chapter in the tumultuous saga of Ghana’s most polarizing musical icon.

Halfway through 2025, Shatta Wale has once again become the epicentre of a media firestorm. The long-standing feud with fellow artist Stonebwoy has simmered, but new allegations have erupted. First, his reported intellectual property infringements against renowned producers like M.O.G Beatz, and now, the headline-grabbing news of a tax fraud investigation by EOCO.

The allegations, along with his team currently working on a hefty GHC10 million bail and two sureties, have placed Shatta Wale in his most precarious position yet.

Shatta Wale with Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

Yet, for a man who has become ironically synonymous with controversy, a public persona crafted from a mix of blunt honesty and strategic defiance—this latest chapter feels like a test of his brand’s very foundation. Through it all, his music has remained a powerful, unshakeable record of his resilience.

Here are five Shatta Wale tracks that serve as a playlist for the man in the storm, each a testament to his unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

1. On God

Release Date: April 5, 2022

This is perhaps the most direct and potent anthem of Shatta Wale’s defiance. In “On God,” he lays bare the struggles of an artist in a hostile industry, a narrative that has followed him since his days as Bandana. The track is a declaration of faith and self-belief, a powerful statement that no matter the conspiracies or opposition, his journey is guided by a higher power. Its message resonates with his fans, especially now, as they rally in his defense, believing that his fate is ultimately “On God.”

2. Prove You Wrong

Release Date: March 26, 2016

Long before the current legal and financial battles, Shatta Wale has been fighting to prove his doubters wrong. This song is a testament to that enduring mission. “Prove You Wrong” is a lyrical battle cry, targeting critics and industry gatekeepers who once wrote him off. The track’s aggressive energy and confident delivery serve as a sonic middle finger to all who doubted his comeback and his sustained relevance. In a week where his credibility is under intense scrutiny, this song is a reminder of his career-long fight to triumph over naysayers.

3. Too Late

Release Date: April 10, 2015

“Too Late” is more of a victory lap. It is the sound of a man who has persevered, now looking back at those who once dismissed him. The lyrics taunt his past detractors, highlighting that their chance to be part of his success has long passed. As Shatta Wale navigates this latest scandal, “Too Late” serves as a flashback to his monumental return to the spotlight, a reminder that he has rebuilt his empire once before and can do it again. It’s a message of vindication that resonates with every person who has ever been counted out.

4. Hope

Release Date: July 18, 2018

While much of his music is a fiery response to his enemies, “Hope” offers a more introspective and spiritual side of the artist. This track is a gentle reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is “hope” for a brighter day. It’s a song of faith, not in a grand spectacle, but in the quiet, personal conviction that one’s struggles are temporary.

5. Ayɛ Halfcast

Release Date: March 29, 2019

This song is a raw, street-level anthem of self-identity and rugged resilience. The term “Halfcast” in this context is a defiant embrace of his unique, hybrid persona—a figure who is part “ghetto” and part “corporate,” misunderstood by both worlds but thriving nonetheless. The track captures his unapologetic nature and his refusal to conform to anyone’s expectations.