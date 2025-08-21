Ad imageAd image
Lists

Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July

"On Your Radar": Standout tracks in July that may have slipped past your radar but deserve your time.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.

July offers a mix of rap, gospel, Afrobeats, and soulful ballads that showcase raw talent, innovative production, and the kind of storytelling that stays with you long after the last note fades.

Contents
Ko-Jo Cue x Ayisi – Onipa Hia MmoaIyke Parker x Mista Myles – RizzlerChayuta – SurrenderRas Kuuku – Come Hear MeQueen Drie x Koo Kusi – Tell Me What You WantDonzy ft. Fameye – ProblemObaapa Christy ft. Sarkodie – OdenehoKelalie – Love Doctor

Ko-Jo Cue x Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa

Ko-Jo Cue links with Ayisi on a soulful, message-driven record. Built on Ayisi’s smooth delivery and Cue’s thoughtful lyricism, the track speaks directly to the struggles of everyday life while reminding listeners of the power of empathy.

Iyke Parker x Mista Myles – Rizzler

Producer Iyke Parker teams up with Mista Myles for a laid-back groove. “Rizzler” is smooth, romantic, and playful, blending Parker’s lush production with Myles’ melodic flow, making it a perfect summer jam.

Chayuta – Surrender

Chayuta opens up with vulnerability on “Surrender”. Her vocal tone carries both fragility and strength, set against mellow Afropop rhythms. It’s a striking record about giving in to love without fear.

Ras Kuuku – Come Hear Me

Ras Kuuku returns with his reggae roots intact. “Come Hear Me” carries strong social commentary, wrapped in steady rhythms and Kuuku’s unmistakable vocal grit. A standout for fans craving depth in dancehall and reggae.

Queen Drie x Koo Kusi – Tell Me What You Want

Two voices from the rap and alt scene merge seamlessly. Queen Drie and Koo Kusi trade verses and melodies on “Tell Me What You Want”, delivering a refreshing blend of wit, vulnerability, and sharp flows.

Donzy ft. Fameye – Problem

Donzy teams with Fameye for a relatable anthem. “Problem” carries a catchy hook and conversational verses that speak to the everyday hustles people face, all over a beat designed for replay value.

Obaapa Christy ft. Sarkodie – Odeneho

A gospel and rap pairing that surprises yet works. Obaapa Christy’s soaring vocals meet Sarkodie’s commanding verses, making Odeneho both inspirational and grounded in contemporary Ghanaian sound.

Kelalie – Love Doctor

Kelalie delivers one of July’s most polished singles. Love Doctor is smooth Afropop at its core—playful, catchy, and radio-ready. A strong showing from an artist who deserves more attention.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard’s Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
Queen Drie releases profound debut EP, “I Hope This Helps”
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Mandem Yopic ‘Adane Best’: Mandem Yopic details journey from struggle to glory in new song
Next Article D-Black & Veana Negasi D-Black unveils music video for ‘Supernova’ feat. Veana Negasi
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

ACX1 Studios - Venue for this year's Ghana Music Awards USA. Photo Credit: Ghana Music
Ghana Music Awards USA comes off today
News
Baba Tundey
New music! Baba Tundey drops ‘Silence’
Music
Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC talks about desire on new song ‘Fantasy’ with Kweku Smoke
Music
Scott Evans & Rehmahz
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’
Music
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh.
They say be the change you want to see – Amaarae on Black Star
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

D-Black & Veana Negasi
D-Black unveils music video for ‘Supernova’ feat. Veana Negasi
Music
Mandem Yopic
‘Adane Best’: Mandem Yopic details journey from struggle to glory in new song
Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale to meet GH₵10m bail in EOCO Lamborghini case
News
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
EOCO detains Shatta Wale over Lamborghini case
News
Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like