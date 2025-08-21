Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July

July offers a mix of rap, gospel, Afrobeats, and soulful ballads that showcase raw talent, innovative production, and the kind of storytelling that stays with you long after the last note fades.

Ko-Jo Cue x Ayisi – Onipa Hia Mmoa

Ko-Jo Cue links with Ayisi on a soulful, message-driven record. Built on Ayisi’s smooth delivery and Cue’s thoughtful lyricism, the track speaks directly to the struggles of everyday life while reminding listeners of the power of empathy.

Iyke Parker x Mista Myles – Rizzler

Producer Iyke Parker teams up with Mista Myles for a laid-back groove. “Rizzler” is smooth, romantic, and playful, blending Parker’s lush production with Myles’ melodic flow, making it a perfect summer jam.

Chayuta – Surrender

Chayuta opens up with vulnerability on “Surrender”. Her vocal tone carries both fragility and strength, set against mellow Afropop rhythms. It’s a striking record about giving in to love without fear.

Ras Kuuku – Come Hear Me

Ras Kuuku returns with his reggae roots intact. “Come Hear Me” carries strong social commentary, wrapped in steady rhythms and Kuuku’s unmistakable vocal grit. A standout for fans craving depth in dancehall and reggae.

Queen Drie x Koo Kusi – Tell Me What You Want

Two voices from the rap and alt scene merge seamlessly. Queen Drie and Koo Kusi trade verses and melodies on “Tell Me What You Want”, delivering a refreshing blend of wit, vulnerability, and sharp flows.

Donzy ft. Fameye – Problem

Donzy teams with Fameye for a relatable anthem. “Problem” carries a catchy hook and conversational verses that speak to the everyday hustles people face, all over a beat designed for replay value.

Obaapa Christy ft. Sarkodie – Odeneho

A gospel and rap pairing that surprises yet works. Obaapa Christy’s soaring vocals meet Sarkodie’s commanding verses, making Odeneho both inspirational and grounded in contemporary Ghanaian sound.

Kelalie – Love Doctor

Kelalie delivers one of July’s most polished singles. Love Doctor is smooth Afropop at its core—playful, catchy, and radio-ready. A strong showing from an artist who deserves more attention.