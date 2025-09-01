Discover the Sound of August 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout August 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring August’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks August 2025

1. Kwesi Arthur & King Promise – Real Thing

2. Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy – Crazy Love

3. Shatta Wale – Street Crown

4. O’Kenneth – Yimayɛ

5. Gambo – Comma Tu-Tapel feat. Edem

6. Scott Evans – Ready

7. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Sing

8. Enam – Amin

9. Beeztrap KOTM – Power

10. Nana Fofie & Warren Saada – Love