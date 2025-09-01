Discover the Sound of August 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks August 20251. Kwesi Arthur & King Promise – Real Thing2. Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy – Crazy Love3. Shatta Wale – Street Crown4. O’Kenneth – Yimayɛ5. Gambo – Comma Tu-Tapel feat. Edem6. Scott Evans – Ready7. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Sing8. Enam – Amin9. Beeztrap KOTM – Power10. Nana Fofie & Warren Saada – Love
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout August 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring August’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.