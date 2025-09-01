Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of August 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As August draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Ghana Music
Beeztrap KOTM
Rapper Beeztrap KOTMPhoto Credit: Beeztrap KOTM

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Picks August 20251. Kwesi Arthur & King Promise – Real Thing2. Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy – Crazy Love3. Shatta Wale – Street Crown4. O’Kenneth – Yimayɛ5. Gambo – Comma Tu-Tapel feat. Edem6. Scott Evans – Ready7. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Sing8. Enam – Amin9. Beeztrap KOTM – Power10. Nana Fofie & Warren Saada – Love

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout August 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring August’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks August 2025

1. Kwesi Arthur & King Promise – Real Thing

2. Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy – Crazy Love

3. Shatta Wale – Street Crown

4. O’Kenneth – Yimayɛ

5. Gambo – Comma Tu-Tapel feat. Edem

6. Scott Evans – Ready

7. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – Sing

8. Enam – Amin

9. Beeztrap KOTM – Power

10. Nana Fofie & Warren Saada – Love

