Welcome To September 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of September.
Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist September 20251. Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye2. Keche – Pana3. Fameye – Habit feat. Medikal4. Kuami Eugene – Emotional5. Kofi Kinaata – It Is Finished6. MOGmusic – Your Name Is Jesus7. E.L – Alaba8. Oseikrom Sikanii – Problem feat. Strongman9. Kwaku DMC – Fantasy feat. Kweku Smoke10. 233Boy YGA – Romance Scam
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.