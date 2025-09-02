Welcome To September 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of September.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist September 2025

1. Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye

2. Keche – Pana

3. Fameye – Habit feat. Medikal

4. Kuami Eugene – Emotional

5. Kofi Kinaata – It Is Finished

6. MOGmusic – Your Name Is Jesus

7. E.L – Alaba

8. Oseikrom Sikanii – Problem feat. Strongman

9. Kwaku DMC – Fantasy feat. Kweku Smoke

10. 233Boy YGA – Romance Scam