Discover the Sound of September 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As July draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout September 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring September’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks September 2025

1. Strongman – Let Them Say feat. Akwaboah

2. Sista Afia & King Paluta – Baabiaa

3. Stonebwoy – Gidi Gidi (Fire)

4. Ras Kuuku – Me And You Tonight

5. Efia Odo – Take Me Home

6. Eno Barony – Scars And Sins

7. Akwaboah – Obinim

8. Lalid – The Matter Remix feat. Medikal

9. Larruso – Lucky

10. Oseikrom Sikanii – Tracking You