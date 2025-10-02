Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of October.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist October 2025

1. Jay Erl – Here We Go

2. Bisa Kdei – Regina

3. Chief One – Long Life feat. Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie

4. King Paluta – La Vida Loca

5. Fantana & Kojo Blak – Fanta My Baby

6. O’Kenneth – Balenciaga

7. King Promise & Mr Eazi – See What We’ve Done

8. Shatta Wale – Pancake

9. MOGmusic – I Will Pray

10. Tinny – Humanity