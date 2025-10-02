Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of October.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist October 2025
- 1. Jay Erl – Here We Go
- 2. Bisa Kdei – Regina
- 3. Chief One – Long Life feat. Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie
- 4. King Paluta – La Vida Loca
- 5. Fantana & Kojo Blak – Fanta My Baby
- 6. O’Kenneth – Balenciaga
- 7. King Promise & Mr Eazi – See What We’ve Done
- 8. Shatta Wale – Pancake
- 9. MOGmusic – I Will Pray
- 10. Tinny – Humanity
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.