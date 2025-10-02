Ad imageAd image
Lists

Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of October.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Fantana
Adorable FantanaPhoto Credit: Fantana

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of October.

Contents

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist October 2025

1. Jay Erl – Here We Go

2. Bisa Kdei – Regina

3. Chief One – Long Life feat. Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie

4. King Paluta – La Vida Loca

5. Fantana & Kojo Blak – Fanta My Baby

6. O’Kenneth – Balenciaga

7. King Promise & Mr Eazi – See What We’ve Done

8. Shatta Wale – Pancake

9. MOGmusic – I Will Pray

10. Tinny – Humanity

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
Discover the Sound of September 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Malaika Brings to Life “The 27 Experience”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Article Wan Article Wan returns with new dance song ‘Apiti’
Next Article Rocky Dawuni receives his diplomatic passport from Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister. Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Celestine Donkor
‘I Carry Fire’: Celestine Donkor affirms divine protection in new song
Music
Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Sometimes by Shaker feat. Fameye & Asi
Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
Music
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
New Music! DopeNation drops catchy single ‘Kakalika’
Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie releases ‘Asante Yɛ Oman’ after historic Kumasi concert
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay sets October 24 release for “The Odyssey” LP
News
Amerado
Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’
Music
Article Wan
Article Wan returns with new dance song ‘Apiti’
Music
Afro-fusion artiste TEENO
TEENO’s ‘Signs’ accepted for GRAMMY Album of the Year consideration
News
O’Kenneth
O’Kenneth brings ‘Balenciaga’ to life in new video
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music

You Might Also Like