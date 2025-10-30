Discover the Sound of October 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As October draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout October 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring October’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks October 2025

1. DopeNation – Kakalika

2. Sarkodie – Asante Yɛ Oman

3. Wiafe Swiitlypz – Blackman feat. Nad

4. Shatta Wale – Birthday

5. Beeztrap KOTM – 2 Weeks

6. Prophet Joseph Atarah – Increase

7. Kwartengg – As It Is

8. Patapaa – Kataa feat. Amerado

9. Lord Paper & RCee – Mmaa Nu

10. Onn Gospel – Songs of Glory Medley feat. Grace Charles