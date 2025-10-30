Discover the Sound of October 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As October draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Picks October 2025
- 1. DopeNation – Kakalika
- 2. Sarkodie – Asante Yɛ Oman
- 3. Wiafe Swiitlypz – Blackman feat. Nad
- 4. Shatta Wale – Birthday
- 5. Beeztrap KOTM – 2 Weeks
- 6. Prophet Joseph Atarah – Increase
- 7. Kwartengg – As It Is
- 8. Patapaa – Kataa feat. Amerado
- 9. Lord Paper & RCee – Mmaa Nu
- 10. Onn Gospel – Songs of Glory Medley feat. Grace Charles
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout October 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring October’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.