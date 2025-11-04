Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of November.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist November 2025
- 1. MOLIY & Tyla – Body Go
- 2. Kweku Darlington – Odo
- 3. Larruso – The Boy
- 4. Sefa – Bedroom Bully feat. Larruso
- 5. Sista Afia – Chill
- 6. Kuami Eugene – Instagram
- 7. Mr Drew – Head 2 Toe
- 8. Kweku Smoke & AratheJay – Hold On
- 9. AratheJay – Put Am On God
- 10. Ofori Amponsah – Waiting feat. King Paluta
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.