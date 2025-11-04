Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of November.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist November 2025

1. MOLIY & Tyla – Body Go

2. Kweku Darlington – Odo

3. Larruso – The Boy

4. Sefa – Bedroom Bully feat. Larruso

5. Sista Afia – Chill

6. Kuami Eugene – Instagram

7. Mr Drew – Head 2 Toe

8. Kweku Smoke & AratheJay – Hold On

9. AratheJay – Put Am On God

10. Ofori Amponsah – Waiting feat. King Paluta