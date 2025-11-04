Ad imageAd image
Welcome To November 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of November.

Ghana Music
MOLIY & Tyla
MOLIY & TylaPhoto Credit: MOLIY/YouTube

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist November 2025

1. MOLIY & Tyla – Body Go

2. Kweku Darlington – Odo

3. Larruso – The Boy

4. Sefa – Bedroom Bully feat. Larruso

5. Sista Afia – Chill

6. Kuami Eugene – Instagram

7. Mr Drew – Head 2 Toe

8. Kweku Smoke & AratheJay – Hold On

9. AratheJay – Put Am On God

10. Ofori Amponsah – Waiting feat. King Paluta

