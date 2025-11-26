Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As November draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Picks November 2025
- 1. E.L – Holy
- 2. DarkoVibes – Shashii
- 3. Samini – Far Away
- 4. OliveTheBoy – Spidomita
- 5. RCee – Atiaa
- 6. Lasmid & King Promise – No Issues
- 7. Efya & King Paluta – Catch The Feeling
- 8. Akwaboah – Woa Nware Me
- 9. Rie Osei – Problem
- 10. Joshua Ahenkorah – Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout November 2025.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring November’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.