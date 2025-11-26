Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As November draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout November 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring November’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks November 2025

1. E.L – Holy

2. DarkoVibes – Shashii

3. Samini – Far Away

4. OliveTheBoy – Spidomita

5. RCee – Atiaa

6. Lasmid & King Promise – No Issues

7. Efya & King Paluta – Catch The Feeling

8. Akwaboah – Woa Nware Me

9. Rie Osei – Problem

10. Joshua Ahenkorah – Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley