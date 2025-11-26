Ad imageAd image
Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As November draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music's Top 10 Music Picks.

Ghana Music
Akwaboah
AkwaboahPhoto Credit: Akwaboah Music/YouTube

As November draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout November 2025.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring November’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks November 2025

1. E.L – Holy

2. DarkoVibes – Shashii

3. Samini – Far Away

4. OliveTheBoy – Spidomita

5. RCee – Atiaa

6. Lasmid & King Promise – No Issues

7. Efya & King Paluta – Catch The Feeling

8. Akwaboah – Woa Nware Me

9. Rie Osei – Problem

10. Joshua Ahenkorah – Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like