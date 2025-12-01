Ad imageAd image
Welcome To December 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of December.

Contents

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist December 2025

1. Strongman – Aduro feat. Oseikrom Sikanii

2. FloEazy – Unnoticed

3. Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (The Good Place) feat. Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku

4. Nina Ricchie – Touch It

5. Mellissa – Goodboy (Kweku) feat. Joey B & Moliy

6. King Promise & Davido – Bad Habits

7. Tulenkey – Eye Clear 2

8. Fad Lan – Set Me Free

9. Kelvyn Boy – Blueticks

10. KOJO BLAK & Lasmid – Balance

