Welcome To December 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of December.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist December 2025
- 1. Strongman – Aduro feat. Oseikrom Sikanii
- 2. FloEazy – Unnoticed
- 3. Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (The Good Place) feat. Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku
- 4. Nina Ricchie – Touch It
- 5. Mellissa – Goodboy (Kweku) feat. Joey B & Moliy
- 6. King Promise & Davido – Bad Habits
- 7. Tulenkey – Eye Clear 2
- 8. Fad Lan – Set Me Free
- 9. Kelvyn Boy – Blueticks
- 10. KOJO BLAK & Lasmid – Balance
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.