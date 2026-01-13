Ad imageAd image
Welcome To January 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of January.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Minister Owusua
Photo Credit: Minister Owusua

Contents

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist January 2026

1. Sarkodie – You & I

2. Joe Mettle – Amen

3. Minister Owusua – ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’

4. Oseikrom Sikanii & Lasmid – Daddy

5. Mona 4Reall – Boujie Mood

6. R2Bees – Awurade Aye

7. Fameye – Terry Bonchaka feat. DJ Vyrusky

8. Perez Musik – You Are Beautiful feat. Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr

9. Stonebwoy – Chilling Cooling feat. King Jerry

10. Strongman & Criss Waddle – I Am A Strongman

