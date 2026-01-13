Welcome To January 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of January.
- Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist January 2026
- 1. Sarkodie – You & I
- 2. Joe Mettle – Amen
- 3. Minister Owusua – ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
- 4. Oseikrom Sikanii & Lasmid – Daddy
- 5. Mona 4Reall – Boujie Mood
- 6. R2Bees – Awurade Aye
- 7. Fameye – Terry Bonchaka feat. DJ Vyrusky
- 8. Perez Musik – You Are Beautiful feat. Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr
- 9. Stonebwoy – Chilling Cooling feat. King Jerry
- 10. Strongman & Criss Waddle – I Am A Strongman
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.