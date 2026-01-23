Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026

There is a lot of noise in the Ghanaian music industry right now. Between the pressure to go viral and the race for international appeal, it’s easy for the actual craft to get lost. But if you look past the trends, there are a few artists who are focused on something much more durable, even when it’s experimental.

As we move into 2026, the artists who are standing are the ones with the most distinct perspectives. We’re seeing a return to great songwriting, a new wave of gospel that is uplifting, and a generation of rappers and singers who aren’t afraid to be vulnerable.

For Ghana Music, we present our Uncovr Artists to Watch in 2026. Artists currently defining what it sounds like to be young and creative in Ghana today.

Moffy

Moffy

Moffy is arguably the most vital link between Ghana’s traditional past and its high-fashion future. As a key member of the 99 PHACES collective, he has spent the last few years proving that cultural heritage is the ultimate luxury. His previous single, “Wo (Wo Yɛ Lanɔ),” reintroduced the rhythmic soul of Ga Soloku to a generation that had almost forgotten it. In 2026, he is moving beyond the “newcomer” tag, positioning himself as an artist with a lush, melodic archive of Ghanaian identity.

Kwame Dabie

Kwame Dabie

Straight out of Tema, the city that birthed some of Ghana’s greatest rap legends, Kwame Dabie is emerging as the new torchbearer for the streets. Under his GVO (Gargantuan Vibes Only) banner, Dabie has been prolific, culminating in his 2025 project “False Prophets”. His sound is weighted with the reality of the roadman life with crisp trap beats.

Brenny

Brenny

Brenny is an emerging force within Ghana’s AfroR&B and Afro-pop music scene. Her lyrics captures her emotive theme and vulnerability which draws in fans. Off the back of her single ‘In Denial’ and multiple performances over the last couple of months, Brenny primmed to make an even bigger impact this year.

Cofi Boham

Cofi Boham

Cofi Boham is gaining grounds as one of the hottest discovery in Ghana’s gospel music space. An instrumentalist, powerful vocalist and penmanship the likes of OJ, the late Koda and Nathaniel Bassey will be proud of, Cofi’s music is rooted in the gospel while offering a commentary on several social themes. With songs like “Fire Chants, Take Me Home, Busy Body” Cofi is one musician to look out for in 2026.

Remmi

Remmi

If there is one voice that captured the collective heart of Gen Z Ghana last year, it was Remmi’s. Her single “Anxiety” became an amplifying soundtrack for young adults navigating the pressures of the modern world. Remmi’s artistry lies in her radical honesty, driving through Afro-fusion and soul to explore themes that many artists shy away from. For 2026, Remmi gears up to become the definitive voice of a generation that values vulnerability.

Siicie

Siicie

Embodying sweet melodies and a groovy bounce, Siicie is building himself into a hit machine. Breaking into the scene with the song “Waste” featuring Olive The Boy, he will go on to solidify his position as one the most promising artists to look out with his hit single “Do You Know” with Lasmid.

Edem Evangelist

Edem Evangelist

A vibrant figure in the gospel industry, Edem Evangelist despite a young career is ticking all the boxes when it comes to being a big deal in the industry. Like his personality, his music generates excitement while delivering messages of Christ, faith and salvation. With songs like “Another One, Like I do and Holy Ghost, Edem is primed for an upward trajectory in his career.

Messiah4L

Messiah4L

Having been named Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist late in 2025, Messiah4L enters 2026 with momentum. Messiah4L came up through drill, and that foundation still shapes his unflinching delivery. His debut EP, “You Ate Me,” introduced us to a hauntingly beautiful fusion of Afro-soul and drill, wrapped in a concept he describes as being a “vampire of love.” His music has weight because the experiences behind it are real.

Pbee

PBEE

Positioning himself as future popstar is something Pbee has done very well over the last year. With songs like “Murder” and” Klosa”, the afrobeats/afropop singer has garnered enough arsenal to push his career beyond the shores of Ghana.

Kelalie

Kelalie

Kelalie is starting 2026 on the highest possible note after being crowned the winner of the “Let’s Hear It” Open Mic just this month. This victory has secured him a spot at Ghana Party in the Park 2026 in the UK, marking his transition to the international stage. His debut EP, Lover Boy, showcases a grounded Afrofusion sound that leans heavily into R&B and soul. Kelalie is the underdog who is officially no longer flying under the radar.