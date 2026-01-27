Ad imageAd image
Lists

Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As January draws to a close, let's look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

As January draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

Contents

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout January 2026.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring January’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks January 2026

1. MOLIY – Backie

2. Ofori Amponsah – Room 666! feat. AratheJay & She

3. Shatta Wale – Lonely Victory

4. King Paluta – Ewor Me feat. Kwabena Kwabena

5. Amerado – Aseda

6. Akuvi & Stonebwoy – Dream Big

7. AlorG – My Brothers

8. Akwaboah – Akono Ba

9. Vivi Adjei – Song of Deliverance

10. Rison – Senior Man

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Top Music Moments of 2025
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on
MOLIY is ‘EQUAL Artiste of the Month’ – Spotify Africa
Welcome To January 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ghana Worship Medley Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers
Next Article Shatta Wale Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Stonebwoy
New music! Stonebwoy releases ‘Silent Samurai’
Music
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Music
Ghana Worship Medley
Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers
Music
Kweku Flick
‘Aseda’: Kweku Flick releases first song of 2026
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’
Music
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
Music
Agbeko & Edem
Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG
News
Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like