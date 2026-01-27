Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As January draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout January 2026.

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring January’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks January 2026

1. MOLIY – Backie

2. Ofori Amponsah – Room 666! feat. AratheJay & She

3. Shatta Wale – Lonely Victory

4. King Paluta – Ewor Me feat. Kwabena Kwabena

5. Amerado – Aseda

6. Akuvi & Stonebwoy – Dream Big

7. AlorG – My Brothers

8. Akwaboah – Akono Ba

9. Vivi Adjei – Song of Deliverance

10. Rison – Senior Man