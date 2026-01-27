Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

As January draws to a close, let’s look back on the month filled with captivating Ghanaian music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Picks January 2026
- 1. MOLIY – Backie
- 2. Ofori Amponsah – Room 666! feat. AratheJay & She
- 3. Shatta Wale – Lonely Victory
- 4. King Paluta – Ewor Me feat. Kwabena Kwabena
- 5. Amerado – Aseda
- 6. Akuvi & Stonebwoy – Dream Big
- 7. AlorG – My Brothers
- 8. Akwaboah – Akono Ba
- 9. Vivi Adjei – Song of Deliverance
- 10. Rison – Senior Man
From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered diverse music that resonated with audiences nationwide throughout January 2026.
Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring January’s top 10 music picks to celebrate the vibrant music scene.