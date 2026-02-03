Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025

Album culture will never fade from the Ghanaian community. If anything, 2025 proved that the art of the full-length project remains sacred ground for the country’s most compelling musical voices. Ghanaian artists doubled down on storytelling, sonic cohesion, and the kind of artistic ambition that can only be realized across a complete body of work.

The 2025 music year brought us another exceptional run of classic, record-breaking, and cultural projects that will define this era for years to come. What makes this year’s crop particularly remarkable is the diversity of vision.

Veterans reasserted their mastery while newcomers announced their arrival with undeniable conviction. The projects that rose to prominence did so because they were intentional, ambitious, and uncompromising in their vision. From established veterans cementing their legacies to emerging voices carving out their own space, Ghana’s artists delivered albums that functioned as time capsules, cultural commentaries, and personal manifestos all at once.

To determine the projects that defined this landmark year, we evaluated the landscape based on three definitive pillars: Theme/Concept (the narrative weight and soul of the project), Quality of Production (the sonic architecture and technical brilliance), and Excitement/Popularity (the conversation, cultural footprint and street-level resonance).

Here are the top projects that defined Ghanaian music in 2025;

1. KANI: A BANATAMA STORY – Ko-Jo Cue (Album)

KANI: A BANTAMA STORY album tease. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.

This project is by far Ko-Jo Cue’s most expansive work in both concept and execution. Critically acclaimed as a cultural griot, the Ghanaian rapper portrayed that status to perfection on KANI, delivering a deeply layered exploration of identity, heritage, and the modern Ghanaian experience. The meticulous attention to detail, from the production choices to the guest features to the sequencing, creates a listening experience that’s both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant. On “Kani: A Bantama Story”, Ko-Jo Cue portrayed a larger story about who we are and where we come from.

2. Iron Boy – Black Sherif (Album)

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy – Black Sherif

A record-breaking project by a Ghanaian artist by far, dominating every platform and channel with a force that felt seismic. Black Sherif’s sophomore project proved that his meteoric rise was no fluke. The album showcased his evolution as a songwriter and storyteller, blending raw vulnerability with anthemic energy that connected across demographics and borders. The album famously cemented Black Sherif as Ghana’s most commercially potent artist without compromising the emotional authenticity that made him a star in the first place.

3. Black Star – Amaarae (Album)

Cover Artwork: Black Star – Amaarae

Amaarae’s third album, “BLACK STAR”, is her projecting her identity as a Ghanaian woman breaking sonic/creative boundaries around the world. The album is not a statement on intent but a sonic expression of herself and Blackness. A hugely built off the back of Dance hinging on the themes of womanhood, Ghanaianness, Blackness and unwavering self-expression.

4. Walk With Me – Kweku Smoke (Album)

Cover Artwork: Walk With Me – Kweku Smoke

Continuing his run as Ghana’s newfound rap messiah, Kweku Smoke returned with his latest album, “Walk With Me”. With a roaring reception from listeners, the project is a continuation of his epistles of hustle, family and search for wealth/success. The album stretches his hold on Ghana’s beaming rap genre.

5. The Odyssey – AratheJay (Album)

AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.

AratheJay has gradually elevated his status as the leader of the new school, and his debut LP is evidence of his form. The Odyssey is a conceptual project and well-executed album that sees the artist share his journey with disarming honesty and impressive artistic maturity. The cohesiveness of the project, from its sonic palette to its thematic through-lines, signals the arrival of an artist who understands that great albums are experiences. AratheJay navigates introspection, ambition, and cultural pride with the confidence of someone who’s been here before, even though this is just the beginning.

6. Ghanapiano – DopeNation (Album)

Cover Artwork: Ghanapiano – DopeNation

A hit factory, a sound-changing duo and an unstoppable dance session. Dopenation, since their inception, have always been huge players in reshaping the sound in Ghana. When they started their Ghanapiano concept, little did listeners know it would become this big. Off the back of the first EP, Ghanapiano, the duo returned with a full-length version of their Ghanapiano vision. The album is a sonic journey through the minds of the duo as they sonically break down what Ghanapiano is all about from song to song.

7. Did I lie – Cina Soul (Album)

Cover Artwork: Did I Lie – Cina Soul

Cina Soul delivered one of the year’s most emotionally resonant projects with “Did I Lie”, an album that showcases her growth as a vocalist. The project moves seamlessly between vulnerability and strength, offering unflinching examinations of love, self-worth, and personal truth. Her voice, rich, nuanced, and achingly expressive, carries every song with the kind of conviction to admire.

8. New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest (Album)

New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest. Cover: M.anifest.

M.anifest continues to operate in a league of his own, and “New Road and Guava Trees” is another testament to his unmatched artistry. The album blends introspective storytelling with social commentary, wrapped in a timeless production. M.anifest’s pen remains one of the sharpest in the game, his ability to craft verses that are simultaneously dense with meaning and effortlessly listenable is on full display here. This is an album for the thinkers, the dreamers, and anyone who believes music should challenge as much as it entertains.

9. The Torcher – Stonebwoy (EP)

Cover Artwork: The Torcher EP – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy’s “The Torcher” burns with the intensity of an artist who’s been in the game long enough to know exactly who he is. The EP is tight, and focused with relentless energy, showcasing Stonebwoy’s ability to create music that moves crowds. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, The Torcher offers exactly what you’d expect from one of Ghana’s most consistent performers: quality, passion, and undeniable star power.

10. Shift II – Joyful Way Inc (EP)

Photo Credit: Joyful Way Incorporated /Twitter



Gospel music has always been boxed and stereotyped over the years, but there are a few people breaking that stereotype in the sound while maintaining the core theme and message of the genre. One of such is Joyful Way Incorporated, as they did with their second instalment of the “Shift EP”. The project embodies its title of a shift in their sound. The fusion of pop, amapiano, funk, jazz, and drill, among other elements, made the project stand out. Despite the fusion in sound, their theme, message, and lyrics stay true to their core and foundation of evangelising about Jesus Christ, salvation, and drawing people to Christianity.

11. The Kids Are Just Fine – 99 Phaces (Album)

99 PHACES. Photo Credit: Supplied.

99 Phaces delivered one of the year’s most refreshing perspectives with “The Kids Are Just Fine”, an album that offers both polish and purpose in equal measure. The project stands out for its thoughtfulness and cohesive sonic world that feels distinctly contemporary and timeless. 99 Phaces demonstrates maturity in songwriting and an admirable focus on music and shared stories.

12: After Midnight – Gyakie (Album)

Cover Artwork: After Midnight – Gyakie

Gyakie stepped into the shadows to find a new kind of light. “After Midnight” gives a sultry, R&B-leaning project that sees the “Songbird” maturing into a vocal powerhouse. It is a late-night soundtrack for the complex hearts, blending West African melodies with sophisticated, international production.

13. DISTURBATION 2 – Medikal (Album)

Cover Artwork: Disturbation 2 – Medikal

Medikal remains the “Stubborn Academy” president for a reason. “Disturbation 2” is a heavy-hitting reminder of his chart dominance and lyrical wit. It’s an album full of high-energy trap and drill sounds designed for the streets, the clubs, and the “planning” of every hustle.

14. VOICE OF THE CROWN — Shatta Wale (Album)

Cover Artwork: Voice Of The Crown EP – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale returned to remind everyone why he is the King of African Dancehall. “Voice of the Crown ” is a sprawling, defiant project that balances street grit with melodic Reggae. It’s an unfiltered look at the life of a legend, delivered with the raw charisma only Shatta can provide.

15. How Did We Get Here – Reggie & Kojo Trilla (EP)

Reggie & Kojo Trilla

The Asakaa movement found its most refined evolution here. Reggie and Kojo Trilla’s chemistry is undeniable, weaving through drill beats with an instinctive fluidity. This EP is a pulse-check on Kumasi’s dominance, exploring the weight of fame and the grind of the “Kumerica” dream.

16. Out of the Blue — Olivetheboy (EP)

Cover Artwork: Out Of The Blue – OliveTheBoy

Following his meteoric rise, Olivetheboy’s “Out of the Blue” famously explores sensual undertones and the complexities of young love, all while maintaining the “sweet” Afropop sensibility that made him a breakout star. It is a polished, intentional body of work that proves he is far more than a one-hit wonder.

17. Love In The Club – Quamina MP (EP)

Cover Artwork: Love In The Club – Quamina MP

Quamina MP remains the highlifer and soul of the Ghanaian party as he returned with a project that is pure serotonin. But “Love In The Club” also shows flashes of introspection. It’s a balanced body of work that keeps the feet moving while touching the soul.

18. 131 – Kojo Blak (EP)

Cover Artwork: 131 EP – KOJO BLAK

A sleeper hit of the year, Kojo Blak’s “131” is a gorgeous fusion of Highlife, Jazz, and contemporary Soul. It is an “expensive-sounding” project that prioritizes live instrumentation and vocal arrangement. For the audiophiles, this was the crown jewel of 2025.

19. VTH 2 – Omar Sterling (Album)

Cover Artwork: VTH 2 – Omar Sterling

The “Victory Through Harmony” 2 (VTH) philosophy continues with Omar Sterling’s latest offering. Sterling remains the most enigmatic figure in the game, delivering philosophical musings over minimalist production. His project allows for thinkers and demands multiple listens to truly unpack the brotherly wisdom woven throughout.

20. Lost at Sea – Bosom P-Yung (EP)

. Lost At Sea – Bosom P-Yung. Credit: Supplied.

Bosom P-Yung remains Ghana’s most creative wildcard. “Lost at Sea” is an experimental trip through Twi-trap and alternative highlife. It’s a project that defies categorization, showcasing his unique delivery and an eccentric visual-to-audio world that proves he is one of the most original voices to ever emerge from the 233.

Special Mentions:

Lover Boy Era — Mr. Drew

— Mr. Drew Never Too Late — Darkua

— Darkua I Hope This Helps — Queen Drie

— Queen Drie Can’t Tell It All — The Core

— The Core This Ability — Kookusi