Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of February.
Contents
- Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist February 2026
- 1. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – I Promise
- 2. KobbyRockz – Sika Bɛba
- 3. Kweku Flick – Aseda
- 4. Stonebwoy – Silent Samurai
- 5. Beeztrap KOTM – Labadi feat. Reggie & O’Kenneth
- 6. Siisi Baidoo – Ghana Worship Medley’ feat. All Stars
- 7. E.L – Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)
- 8. Camidoh – Ride Solo
- 9. Hammer of The Last Two – Retribution feat. RZJ, Kay-T & Mantse
- 10. Shatta Wale – Check Your Balance
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.