Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of February.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist February 2026

1. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – I Promise

2. KobbyRockz – Sika Bɛba

3. Kweku Flick – Aseda

4. Stonebwoy – Silent Samurai

5. Beeztrap KOTM – Labadi feat. Reggie & O’Kenneth

6. Siisi Baidoo – Ghana Worship Medley’ feat. All Stars

7. E.L – Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)

8. Camidoh – Ride Solo

9. Hammer of The Last Two – Retribution feat. RZJ, Kay-T & Mantse

10. Shatta Wale – Check Your Balance